Arsenal boss Arteta ‘delighted’ to end Manchester United hoodoo

Arsenal's Willian (left) on the ball during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. PA Wire/PA Images

Mikel Arteta hadn’t even joined the club for the first time as a player when Arsenal last beat Manchester United away in the league, but on his first visit to Old Trafford as manager he masterminded a significant 1-0 victory over their old rivals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Arsenal's Hector Bellerin (no.2) compete for a header during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Arsenal's Hector Bellerin (no.2) compete for a header during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

The boss was delighted to finally break the hoodoo, and was full of praise for his players after the game, as a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed the three points for the Gunners.

“Absolutely. I think we merited the points. I’m really happy that after 14 years without a win, we were able to come and do what we’ve done today (Sunday),” Arteta said.

“As well I asked the players, ‘Please, let’s be who we are and play with our identity and our style’. I think we did it from the first minute against a really difficult opponent. Obviously they have a lot of quality and we deserved to win the game.”

The boss did admit he felt like the match could have ended not in their favour despite dominating due to not being able to find the back of the net until they were awarded a penalty.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (centre) battles for the ball with Arsenal's Kieran Tierney (right) and Bukayo Saka during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (centre) battles for the ball with Arsenal's Kieran Tierney (right) and Bukayo Saka during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

You may also want to watch:

“It came back through my mind with what happened against Leicester, a game that we really dominated where we were the better team in the first half. In the second half then, we couldn’t find a way to win the game.

“We’ve done it and we looked very mature. The way we managed the last few minutes is getting better and better. We have people coming off the bench really helping, and individually the players who were required at that stage had a great game.”

Arteta is the first Arsenal manager to win his first two games against Manchester United since Herbert Chapman.

“I didn’t know that but obviously it’s great. We have to beat the top teams if we want to be fighting with them.

“It’s something we haven’t been able to do in the last few years, especially away from home. We have to improve.

“There is that gap and we have to make it as small as possible, as quick as possible. This is the challenge that we are facing.”