Search

Advanced search

new

Arsenal boss Arteta: 'Martinelli absolutely stepped up'

PUBLISHED: 10:58 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 22 January 2020

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised youngster Gabriel Martinell for 'stepping up' in the Gunners' 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

With the away side down to 10-men and a goal behind after David Luiz's red card and Jorginho's penalty, Martinelli got Arsenal back into the game with a superb solo goal on 63 minutes, capping off a brilliant performance from the Brazilian in the absence of suspended top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

You may also want to watch:

It also continues a superb debut campaign for the 18-year-old - having joined from Brazilian fourth division side Ituano last summer - who now has 10 goals in all competitions, becoming the first Arsenal teenager to score 10 goals in a single season since Nicolas Anelka in 1998/99.

Arteta lauded Martinelli after full-time at the Bridge, saying: "To play in this stadium the way he's done, and with 10 men, and to play against Azpilicueta - who's in my opinion one of the best defenders in the league - you need courage to do that.

"Then his energy. I wanted to take him off a few times because he looked knackered. He was cramping and the next minute he's sprinting 60 yards again.

"He absolutely stepped up."

Most Read

Man arrested over attempted murder after North Circular Road crash and woman’s ‘blood-curdling scream’

Police at the scene after a woman was 'struck by a car' after an altercation on the North Circular Road, NW11. Picture: David Nathan

Businesswoman who opened Dalston shop selling hand-crafted Black dolls welcomes grant to help deal with demand

Sandra Monero. Picture: Polly Hancock

Football hooligan convicted of attacking Guardian columnist over political views in Pentonville Road

Columnist Owen Jones outside Snaresbrook Crown Court where he is giving evidence in the trial of James Healy for an alleged 'politically motivated' attack on Mr Jones in August 2019. Mr Healy denies he was motivated by the Guardian columnist's sexual orientation or political views during the assault outside the Lexington pub on the Pentonville Road. Picture: Aaron Chown/ PA Images

‘I’ve been shot’: Gunman blasted partner’s brother in Whittington Park after he tried to stab him, court hears

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal player ratings: Martinelli and Bellerin save the day as Mustafi struggles

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Most Read

Man arrested over attempted murder after North Circular Road crash and woman’s ‘blood-curdling scream’

Police at the scene after a woman was 'struck by a car' after an altercation on the North Circular Road, NW11. Picture: David Nathan

Businesswoman who opened Dalston shop selling hand-crafted Black dolls welcomes grant to help deal with demand

Sandra Monero. Picture: Polly Hancock

Football hooligan convicted of attacking Guardian columnist over political views in Pentonville Road

Columnist Owen Jones outside Snaresbrook Crown Court where he is giving evidence in the trial of James Healy for an alleged 'politically motivated' attack on Mr Jones in August 2019. Mr Healy denies he was motivated by the Guardian columnist's sexual orientation or political views during the assault outside the Lexington pub on the Pentonville Road. Picture: Aaron Chown/ PA Images

‘I’ve been shot’: Gunman blasted partner’s brother in Whittington Park after he tried to stab him, court hears

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal player ratings: Martinelli and Bellerin save the day as Mustafi struggles

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal boss Arteta: ‘Martinelli absolutely stepped up’

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Arteta proud of Arsenal spirit after earning point against Chelsea

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on the touchline during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Met Police bans stop and search monitoring groups from viewing body-worn video footage over ‘GDPR’

Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

Met Police criticised as stats show stop and searches disproportionately affect black men in Islington – with no further action taken in most cases

Stock image of police carrying out a stop and search. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/ PA

Report into secretive whistleblowing complaints at Islington Council to be heard – as fresh probe is launched

Islington Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists