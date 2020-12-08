We need more goals – Gunners chief Arteta

Arsenal's Thomas Partey (left) shoots towards goal PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal will be determined to put recent results behind them as they head into another important Europa League clash and a must-win Premier League match against strugglers Burnley.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn battle for the ball Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn battle for the ball

The Gunners visit Irish Premier Division side Dundalk tonight (Thursday, 5.55pm) before hosting Sean Dyche’s men at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (7.15pm) as they desperately hunt points.

Manager Mikel Arteta, under increasing pressure after the club’s worst league start since 1981-82, is clear about how the Gunners will get their season back on track.

“By scoring goals,” he said after seeing his side shut out again in a loss 2-0 to Tottenham on Sunday.

“Very simple. We need to score goals. It is not sustainable. It doesn’t matter what we do in other departments if we don’t score. We need to put the ball into the net urgently. At the moment it looks like we need a lot to score a goal.

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko (left) and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka battle for the ball Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko (left) and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka battle for the ball

“In terms of the performance, they did everything that I asked them to do. We played the way we had to play this game. All the stats are in our favour, at the end of the day it is about putting the ball in the back of the net.”

There was a further blow to Arteta as midfielder Thomas Partey suffered a recurrence of a thigh injury and was replaced at half-time. Partey pulled up lame as Spurs broke at pace, allowing a four-on-two advantage.

Arteta said he needed to speak to the Ghana international to find out what happened.

“He is injured and in the same area, unfortunately we don’t know how bad it is,” Arteta said.

“It was too quick, it was a four-against-three situation, I haven’t spoken to him, I don’t know exactly how it happened or if he felt something extremely serious. I will look at it and talk with him.”

The boss also revealed the defeat to fierce rivals Tottenham hurt although they created plenty of chances.

“Yeah, it hurts a lot,” Arteta told Arsenal.com. “Obviously we know what the derby means to all of us, including our fans. We had a great opportunity to put some momentum in.

“I think the performance overall shows the character that this team has at the moment, the personality that we showed, the way we’ve played, all the situations that we generated.

“But as well, who we are at the moment – we concede two shots on target and we lost the game.”