Search

Advanced search

We need more goals – Gunners chief Arteta

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 December 2020

Arsenal's Thomas Partey (left) shoots towards goal

Arsenal's Thomas Partey (left) shoots towards goal

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal will be determined to put recent results behind them as they head into another important Europa League clash and a must-win Premier League match against strugglers Burnley.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn battle for the ballArsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn battle for the ball

The Gunners visit Irish Premier Division side Dundalk tonight (Thursday, 5.55pm) before hosting Sean Dyche’s men at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (7.15pm) as they desperately hunt points.

Manager Mikel Arteta, under increasing pressure after the club’s worst league start since 1981-82, is clear about how the Gunners will get their season back on track.

“By scoring goals,” he said after seeing his side shut out again in a loss 2-0 to Tottenham on Sunday.

“Very simple. We need to score goals. It is not sustainable. It doesn’t matter what we do in other departments if we don’t score. We need to put the ball into the net urgently. At the moment it looks like we need a lot to score a goal.

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko (left) and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka battle for the ballTottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko (left) and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka battle for the ball

“In terms of the performance, they did everything that I asked them to do. We played the way we had to play this game. All the stats are in our favour, at the end of the day it is about putting the ball in the back of the net.”

You may also want to watch:

There was a further blow to Arteta as midfielder Thomas Partey suffered a recurrence of a thigh injury and was replaced at half-time. Partey pulled up lame as Spurs broke at pace, allowing a four-on-two advantage.

Arteta said he needed to speak to the Ghana international to find out what happened.

“He is injured and in the same area, unfortunately we don’t know how bad it is,” Arteta said.

“It was too quick, it was a four-against-three situation, I haven’t spoken to him, I don’t know exactly how it happened or if he felt something extremely serious. I will look at it and talk with him.”

The boss also revealed the defeat to fierce rivals Tottenham hurt although they created plenty of chances.

“Yeah, it hurts a lot,” Arteta told Arsenal.com. “Obviously we know what the derby means to all of us, including our fans. We had a great opportunity to put some momentum in.

“I think the performance overall shows the character that this team has at the moment, the personality that we showed, the way we’ve played, all the situations that we generated.

“But as well, who we are at the moment – we concede two shots on target and we lost the game.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

We need more goals – Gunners chief Arteta

Arsenal's Thomas Partey (left) shoots towards goal

Islington entrepreneurs selling Christmas trees to fundraise for children’s hospices

The duo are donating some of their profits from Christmas tree sales to children’s hospices. Picture: Ralph Laurila

Protesters reimagine first ever gay rights demonstration to celebrate 50th anniversary

Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the first Gay Liberation Front march, activists gather in Highgbury Fields on 04.12.20. to make speeches and celebrate the progress of the movement. Front row includes original activists who were there on that first demonstration from second left John R Lloyd, Ted Brown, Nettie Pollard, Philip Rescorla and Miqhey Miqxture. Back row comprised of activists who spoke at the 2020 event, from left MC for the evening Dani, Jaroslaw Kubiak from Polish Rainbow in UK, Ejal Khan - Gay Muslim co-ordinator, and Josephine Jones fashion designer, model and the first trans designer to show at London Fashion Week. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police appeal to identify man following Old Street nightclub sex assault

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to, regarding a sex assault in an Old Street nightclub. Picture: Met Police

Daughter celebrates ‘the Shoreditch Sinatra’ and man with the golden voice

Michele Monro has written a book about her dad legendary Hackney singer Matt Monro © Matt Monro Estate