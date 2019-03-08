new

Arsenal boss Emery anticipating 'difficult' test against Sheffield United

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is expecting a difficult clash with Sheffield United when his side travel to Bramall Lane for Monday night's Premier League fixture.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Gunners return from the international break looking to continue their positive start to the season which sees them sit third in the table.

Emery is aware that their opponents on Monday will be no pushovers though, with Chris Wilder's side having beaten Everton, drawn with Chelsea and tested title favourites Liverpool.

The Spaniard insists his team are ready though, saying: "It really is amazing their performance with the manager and the atmosphere in Sheffield.

"They are playing a lot of players who have come up from the Championship and have had good performances since the start of the season.

"They're a difficult team and they have a big motivation playing this season in the Premier League, and giving good performances.

You may also want to watch:

"With their supporters, they are going to push us a lot but we're ready and we're going to prepare for the match as well as possible.

"It's a big challenge in each match and for the three points. We want to give our supporters there a good 90 minutes, and also try to win the game."

The international break was also kind to Arsenal, with Emery having no fresh injury concerns, although some players are still to return from duties with their respective nations.

"They are coming back tomorrow, the last players," he said.

"Our preparation with them is to give them two days after their last game with the national team, two days off to rest. Then they will come back.

"The last players played on Tuesday, so have Wednesday and Thursday off. Then they come back in with us.

"Some players arrived yesterday, some today, but then the last ones come back tomorrow."