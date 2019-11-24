new

Arsenal boss Emery: 'The club are supporting me every day'

Arsenal manager Unai Emery on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery insists he has the full backing of the club despite a continued poor run of form putting his job at risk, with Saturday's 2-2 draw against Southampton heaping even more pressure on the Spaniard.

A last-gasp Alexandre Lacazette equaliser secured an undeserved point for the Gunners, and possibly kept Emery in work for another week at least.

The Arsenal boss was keen to stress that the club are behind him when he was quizzed on his future though, saying: "The club are supporting me every day and also I have a responsibility.

"I know I can do better, I can take more performances with the players and I'm going to try to do that.

"Now my job is to analyse, to try to move on with confidence with the players.

"It's difficult but we need to move on in the next days.

"After analysing that match are going to play at home again on Thursday, prepare as well as possible.

"We know, and I know, that we need to connect with our supporters."

Despite winning just one of the last eight games in all competitions, Emery believes he is the man to find a solution to the Gunners' poor run of form.

"My job is to work, analyse and find a solution for how we can improve," he said.

"I know the key is here to take confidence, to achieve the points, the good performances at home and then to take that away.

"The key is here with our supporters. I know that and the players also know that. Our target was to win this evening but above all, to connect.

"We didn't do that. We lost a very big opportunity and now we will analyse and work on a solution for the next matches."