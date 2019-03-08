new

Arsenal boss Emery to keep pushing Nelson and Willock after starlets given Newcastle chance

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal youngsters Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock took their chance to impress Unai Emery after being named in the team that beat Newcastle on Sunday, but the Gunners boss is keen to keep pushing them to improve.

Both showed glimpses of the quality that has put them into the first-team fold in the 1-0 win at St James' Park, although both were substituted midway through the second-half.

When asked what he thought of their performances after the game, Emery responded with: "Good.

"They are young, they need to get confidence, to get experience. But we need to be winning.

"We are helping them but pushing them and our demand is a very big demand.

"They need to do one process and sometimes it's playing like today and sometimes it's maybe starting in the bench.

"But above all, they are going to be with us."

"They deserved to be with us and to give them confidence can help us.

"It's the same with Martinelli, he played the last 10 minutes because he deserved it."