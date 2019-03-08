Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
new

Arsenal boss Emery to keep pushing Nelson and Willock after starlets given Newcastle chance

PUBLISHED: 17:24 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 11 August 2019

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal youngsters Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock took their chance to impress Unai Emery after being named in the team that beat Newcastle on Sunday, but the Gunners boss is keen to keep pushing them to improve.

Arsenal's Joe Willock Arsenal's Joe Willock

Both showed glimpses of the quality that has put them into the first-team fold in the 1-0 win at St James' Park, although both were substituted midway through the second-half.

When asked what he thought of their performances after the game, Emery responded with: "Good.

"They are young, they need to get confidence, to get experience. But we need to be winning.

You may also want to watch:

"We are helping them but pushing them and our demand is a very big demand.

"They need to do one process and sometimes it's playing like today and sometimes it's maybe starting in the bench.

"But above all, they are going to be with us."

"They deserved to be with us and to give them confidence can help us.

"It's the same with Martinelli, he played the last 10 minutes because he deserved it."

Most Read

Three stabbed and another nearly loses finger during huge fight in Finsbury Square

The scene in Finsbury Square following the stabbings. Picture: Roy Chacko

Alciveadis Mauredis death: Royal Oak pub could lose licence after staff member ‘failed to call ambulance’ when assault victim lay outside

The Royal Oak Pub could lose its licence after a man who'd been assaulted was left unconsious outside. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Conman who stole £1.4million from friends he met in Arsenal community jailed for six years

Marios Demetriou. Picture: Herts Police

Landlords across Islington could soon need licences due to rise of ‘dodgy operators’

Islington Council prosecuted two landlords last year for dangerous and sub-standard conditions after 35 people were found living in a Canonbury HMO. Picture: Islington Council

Arsenal transfer deadline day LIVE: Tierney signs, Luiz close and Iwobi bid accepted

Alex Iwobi could leave Arsenal on deadline day, while Kieran Tierney, David Luiz and Dayot Upamecano may arrive. Picture: PA

Most Read

Three stabbed and another nearly loses finger during huge fight in Finsbury Square

The scene in Finsbury Square following the stabbings. Picture: Roy Chacko

Alciveadis Mauredis death: Royal Oak pub could lose licence after staff member ‘failed to call ambulance’ when assault victim lay outside

The Royal Oak Pub could lose its licence after a man who'd been assaulted was left unconsious outside. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Conman who stole £1.4million from friends he met in Arsenal community jailed for six years

Marios Demetriou. Picture: Herts Police

Landlords across Islington could soon need licences due to rise of ‘dodgy operators’

Islington Council prosecuted two landlords last year for dangerous and sub-standard conditions after 35 people were found living in a Canonbury HMO. Picture: Islington Council

Arsenal transfer deadline day LIVE: Tierney signs, Luiz close and Iwobi bid accepted

Alex Iwobi could leave Arsenal on deadline day, while Kieran Tierney, David Luiz and Dayot Upamecano may arrive. Picture: PA

Latest from the Islington Gazette

T20: Malan steers Middlesex past Gloucestershire

Dawid Malan of Middlesex sprints for a quick single (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Arsenal boss Emery to keep pushing Nelson and Willock after starlets given Newcastle chance

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Defensive delight for Emery as Arsenal hold firm to beat Newcastle

Arsenal's manager Unai Emery during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal: Player ratings as Guendouzi impresses and Aubameyang shows class

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with his team mates during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA

Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal: Aubameyang gives Gunners opening day win on rain-soaked Tyneside

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists