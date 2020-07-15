Arsenal boss Arteta confident he is making progress after Liverpool win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) speaks to Rob Holding and Cedric Soares PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Mike Arteta is confident he is making progress with his side after they secured a narrow 2-1 victory over champions Liverpool.

Arsenal's Rob Holding (left) and Liverpool's Sadio Mane battle for the ball Arsenal's Rob Holding (left) and Liverpool's Sadio Mane battle for the ball

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson sealed the three points for Arteta’s Gunners at the Emirates Stadium despite the Reds opening the scoring through Sadio Mane.

And the former midfielder believes his side showed enegy and belief to get something from the fixture.

He said: “In terms of energy and happiness before a semi-final, it was the best medicine. We had a bit of luck but the belief was good. Before, going behind, I think we could have gone down but we reacted.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette scores his side's first goal of the game Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette scores his side's first goal of the game

“You only need to look at the difference between the two teams, the gap is enormous. But the energy, commitment and fight between the two teams is equal - and the rest will come. It will take time but we can create something.”

Asked whether he will get the finances to build a title challenge at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta said: “I don’t know. It is a big concern because you just how to see how they build the squads.

“It is not magic, you need to improve with quality players in the squad. You need a bigger squad to compete in this competition and that is going to be the challenge.”