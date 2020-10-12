Arsenal boss ‘delighted’ with Foord as they cruise to victory over Brighton

Arsenal's Caitlin Foord (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Maya Le Tissier battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton. PA Wire/PA Images

Manager Joe Montemurro was ‘delighted’ with Caitlin Foord after Arsenal’s 5-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) scores her side's fifth goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton. Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) scores her side's fifth goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton.

Goals from Danielle van de Donk, Jennifer Beattie, Lotte Wubben-Moy and a Vivianne Miedema brace saw the Gunners maintain their perfect winning start to the season.

On Foord’s performance Montemurro said: “She has a different dimension, she’s a little more explosive, very good at protecting the ball and very good at coming inside, which is probably a different asset to our other wingers.

“I’m proud of her, she’s come off a very difficult couple of years, a couple of very sporadic years in the USA and in Japan.

“We’re very happy that she’s beginning to find her rhythm and her feet. We know that she’s going to get better and better.”

Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-May scores her side's fourth goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton. Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-May scores her side's fourth goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton.

Vivianne Miedema equalled the top Women’s Super League goalscorer of all time with her 49th goal in the league as she made it 5-0 on this Montemurro added: “She’s proven herself with the goals and her character. She is an absolute privilege to coach but also to know her as a person- she’s a phenomenal girl.

“I’m so proud to be part of her growth we’re all proud of her as a family as we are at Arsenal. We always talk about her goals and her finishing but the amount of work she does off the ball, creating space knowing when to trigger the press is incredible.

You may also want to watch:

“When people can come to see our games again I urge people to watch the work she does off the ball and that’s the mark of a great player.”

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (left) and Brighton and Hove Albion's Inessa Kaagman battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton. Arsenal's Katie McCabe (left) and Brighton and Hove Albion's Inessa Kaagman battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton.

Lotte Wubben-Moy scored her first Arsenal goal as she made it 4-0 and the Gunners boss was full of praise for the youngster saying: “She’s come from a college environment which is a different environment we always planned to ease her into the squad and give her opportunities.

“What I like about Lotte is her attitude but also her versatility, she can play as a centre-half, she played very well at right-back today but she can also play as a holding midfielder.

“That complements the squad we’ve got and she is young too, which is very exciting for Arsenal and England.”

German international Leonie Maier started the game but had to come off in the second half with the Australian explaining why: “She had a knock on the quad she was feeling a little bit and we didn’t need to take a risk knowing we have a full week leading into the Tottenham game.”

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game with team-mates Leah Williamson during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton. Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game with team-mates Leah Williamson during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton.

On his tactical approach to the game inviting Brighton to press the Gunners Montemurro said: “When teams play us in a 4-4-2 we know they’re going to press us aggressively in the first phase but we want to keep making the distances longer between the first phase and the second phase where their middle four were.

“Once we were able to do that we were able to get through them quite easily. Our way is to keep finding the spaces to get into those areas, we knew there wouldn’t be much space between their midfield and their defensive line so we knew we had to create that space behind their midfield line.”

Lia Wälti captained the side on Sunday afternoon and Montemurro was also full of praise for the Swiss International as he explained: “We know what the team lacks when Lia isn’t involved and her ability to open space for our defenders to play beyond her is very, very important.

“I’m proud of her but she was well complemented today by Malin Gut. She was really great in the second phase of build-up and really showed signs of the player we think we’ve signed for the future.”