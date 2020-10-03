Search

Arsenal boss Montemurro frustrated with FA Cup semi-final exit

PUBLISHED: 09:04 03 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:04 03 October 2020

Manchester City's Ellen White battles for the ball with Arsenal’s Leah Williamson during the Vitality FA Women's Cup semi final match at the Academy Stadium, Manchester.

PA Wire/PA Images

Joe Montemurro says he feels “disappointed and frustrated” following Arsenal’s FA Women’s Cup semi-final exit on Thursday evening.

Manchester City's Sam Mewis celebrates scoring her team's second goal against ArsenalManchester City's Sam Mewis celebrates scoring her team's second goal against Arsenal

The Gunners lost out 2-1 to Gareth Taylor’s Manchester City side thanks to goals from Steph Houghton and Samantha Mewis.

The Australian told Arsenal.com on the performance: “We can’t allow teams to get on top like they did in the first half and from then on we just found it hard to get back into the game.”

Lisa Evans who scored a hat-trick in the quarter-final on Saturday against Tottenham missed the game through injury and Kim Little came off with a knock in the second half Montemurro shed some light on the situation with both players saying: “Lisa copped a big knock in the Spurs game which she seemed to recover from, but it flared up again in training so we didn’t want to risk it.”

“With Kim we don’t know yet, she seemed to feel a strain and we’re hopeful that we got it early so it didn’t develop into something worse but we’ll just have to wait and see over the next few games.”

Swiss International Lia Wälti didn’t start the game and speaking about whether the Gunners missed her presence from the start he said: “It’s hard to say, Lia wasn’t right to start and we’ve got a lot of games still to play, so we have to make sure we’re bringing players in at the right time.”

Jordan Nobbs equalised on 38 minutes but Manchester City retook the lead less than two minutes later and Montemurro was frustrated with that aspect within the game.

“We weren’t good with the ball or without the ball in the first half and we were probably lucky to get back into the game at 1-1 to be honest,we probably got what we deserved in the first half.”

The Australian also went on to add that Manchester City were the better side saying: “I’ll have to have a look back at the chances to see if we could have scored another equaliser because we got into some areas where we could have got through on goal, but in the end they were the better team and deserved to win.”

Montemurro’s also went on to speak about the injuries piling up again that have hurt Arsenal so badly in recent years as he said: “It’s very hard to put our finger exactly on these situations.”

“We have a lot of games but we have a lot of depth in the squad and we’ve tried to rest and rotate players as much as possible.

“We got ourselves into a situation tonight where we were chasing the game and that can take a lot out of you from a physical perspective.

“We’ll just have to assess who is available, who is not available, who we need to rest.

“But if players get injured on international breaks or players get kicks and can’t recover, we can’t control that.”

