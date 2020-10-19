Arsenal boss Montemurro delighted as Miedema breaks WSL scoring record

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Anna Filbey battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Manager Joe Montemurro was delighted for Vivianne Miedema after she broke the Women’s Super League goalscoring record on Sunday afternoon as Arsenal claimed the north London bragging rights with a 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game with her teammates during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game with her teammates during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Miedema scored her 50th goal in 50 games to make it 2-0 before adding two more to complete a first half hat-trick in doing so she became the first player to net more than one first half hat-trick in the leagues history.

Montemurro said: “We see from a football perspective week by week the contribution Viv makes as a footballer but I’m blessed and lucky to be a part of her every day scenario.

“She is an amazing person who is there for the team, a team player, I’m blessed to have 23 players that work for each other.

“The thing that was enlightening was the players injured behind me, their energy and encouragement for the players, and Viv is a part of that, off the ball she is also an amazing person.

Tottenham Hotspur's Rianna Dean (right) and Arsenal's Leah Williamson battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Tottenham Hotspur's Rianna Dean (right) and Arsenal's Leah Williamson battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

“It’s great to see her have the freedom and opportunity to be part of our attacking part and she gets the reward for it. She’s got players around her that create space for her and she creates space for others too.”

Arsenal took the lead from a Katie McCabe free-kick inside four minutes and on that to set the tone of the game the Australian said: “We had a few opportunities even before that where we worked the ball into the area and had some opportunities to slip in behind their back four.

“There was another free-kick for a foul on Danielle van de Donk on the edge of the area where Katie nearly scored too.

You may also want to watch:

“The goal was very important in terms of getting into our rhythm. Katie has gone close with some set-pieces in previous games and she got her reward on this occasion.”

Caitlin Foord scored twice and provided the assist for Miedema’s hat-trick as the Australian international continues to impress and on her display Montemurro explained: “We knew the closer we could get her to Miedema in central areas the more she would find space and we found that at every opportunity we could get into that area, she is finding a level of freedom and she is enjoying being part of this team.”

The win extended Arsenal’s one hundred percent record in the league this season after wins against Reading, West Ham United, Bristol City and Brighton & Hove Albion with an injury hit squad with the Gunners boss saying: “I think it just shows the strength of the squad and the balance and the invention of the squad. I have players that can play multiple roles, I played Viktoria Schnaderbeck as a lateral defender and she didn’t look out of place.

“I think the balance of the squad is really, really important and I’m excited to get players back and have the combinations and options available.”

Arsenal started the game quickly and were 3-0 ahead inside 15 minutes and on this he said: “We had a different setup against Spurs last time, we played with a lower midfield this time, we were able to combine with our back four in our build-up.

“So once they pressed us in that area, we were able to drag out their lines and we found space beyond and I think that’s where we hurt them a little bit more today. It was a different type of game to last time and a different approach from us too.”

Record breaker Miedema has a contract until the end of next season and when asked if she would extend her current deal at Meadow Park. “It’s something we look at very early, in about November we sit down and look at contracts and where we’re heading and where we’re heading in the years to come and obviously Viv will be top of that list and we’ll do everything we can to make sure she remains part of this group- obviously on the park but also off the pitch her qualities as a person are fantastic.”

Arsenal went in 5-0 ahead at the interval but slowed up sufficiently in the second period with Montemurro adding that was all part of the plan as he explained: “It was our idea to be efficient in the second half, we have the added pressure of players going away for internationals now so some of them aren’t going to get a rest.

“We’ve got an opportunity to take stock of the situation and all credit to the players for being intelligent enough to keep the ball, to freshen up and take the opportunity to get a bit of energy back.”

Arsenal are next in action in the Continetal Cup against London City Lionesses after the international break on November, 4.