Arsenal boss Unai Emery after hard-fought 2-1 win at Huddersfield: I think we can finish in the top four

Arsenal manager Unai Emery ahead of the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been speaking after his side’s hard-fought 2-1 victory against Huddersfield Town. Read on for Layth Yousif’s reaction piece from the John Smiths Stadium

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.PA Arsenal's Alex Iwobi scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.PA

Two first half goals from Alex Iwobi and Alex Lacazette sealed a vital 2-1 victory at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Gunners held firm against a determined Terriers side who could count themselves unfortunate not to have got something out of the game – despite Adama Diakhaby grabbing a consolation with seconds remaining.

The win pushed the sith-placed Gunners to within a single point of Manchester United in the coveted fourth Champions League spot with a crucial run of fixtures coming up.

Speaking after the match Emery said: “It was a good victory to be closer to the top four. This victory can give us confidence. I am very proud of our work.”

Huddersfield Town's Tommy Smith (left) and Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. PA Huddersfield Town's Tommy Smith (left) and Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. PA

When asked if he thought it was difficult to finish in the top four he replied: “We are at the moment one point different between Man Utd and us.

“Is it difficult for us?

“Yes but I think we can. It is [only] game 26 [out of 38].”

Huddersfield Town's Elias Kachunga (left) and Arsenal's Nacho Monreal battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. PA Huddersfield Town's Elias Kachunga (left) and Arsenal's Nacho Monreal battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. PA

