Arsenal boss Unai Emery after hard-fought 2-1 win at Huddersfield: I think we can finish in the top four
PUBLISHED: 17:45 09 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:45 09 February 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been speaking after his side’s hard-fought 2-1 victory against Huddersfield Town. Read on for Layth Yousif’s reaction piece from the John Smiths Stadium
Two first half goals from Alex Iwobi and Alex Lacazette sealed a vital 2-1 victory at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
The Gunners held firm against a determined Terriers side who could count themselves unfortunate not to have got something out of the game – despite Adama Diakhaby grabbing a consolation with seconds remaining.
The win pushed the sith-placed Gunners to within a single point of Manchester United in the coveted fourth Champions League spot with a crucial run of fixtures coming up.
Speaking after the match Emery said: “It was a good victory to be closer to the top four. This victory can give us confidence. I am very proud of our work.”
When asked if he thought it was difficult to finish in the top four he replied: “We are at the moment one point different between Man Utd and us.
“Is it difficult for us?
“Yes but I think we can. It is [only] game 26 [out of 38].”
Follow Arsenal reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29