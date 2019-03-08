new

Unai Emery calls for Arsenal fans to back under fire Shkodran Mustafi after Crystal Palace disappointment

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has urged fans to support under fire defender Shkodran Mustafi, after the German was criticised following Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace at the Emirates.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Mustafi – who moved to North London for £35 million back in 2016 from Valencia – was at fault for two of Palace's goals, failing to track the run of Christian Benteke from a free-kick for the opener, before letting Wilfred Zaha ease past him for the second.

Emery defended Mustafi following the defeat, insisting the defender has been consistent this season, and he again backed the 27-year-old at his pre-Wolves presser yesterday.

“I want to protect the players and I protect Mustafi because I believe in him,” said Emery

“He is a very good centre-back, he has the habit of doing the sliding tackle and using anticipation against the opposition.

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi (left) and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/PA Images Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi (left) and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/PA Images

“He can win one, win two, win three, win four – but if he loses one he is in the picture and if he concedes a goal he is the big picture. Sunday was like that.

“I have spoken to him. I told him 'You are young, you can improve and you need to work hard because you have a big quality for a centre back.'

“For example, at Watford, he was the best of the 28 players, the best, and he won all of the balls in the air with his head, that is a very good statistic for him.

“On Sunday against Benteke it's more difficult to win every ball in the air but it was 50:50.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery speaks with Aaron Ramsey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Shkodran Mustafi during the training session at the San Paolo Stadium, Naples. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire/PA Images Arsenal manager Unai Emery speaks with Aaron Ramsey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Shkodran Mustafi during the training session at the San Paolo Stadium, Naples. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire/PA Images

“He needs to improve things tactically, his decision-making, but he has good quality and my work is to help him.”

Emery also called for supporters to get behind Mustafi and the team, adding: “I say to our supporters, 'Help our players.' Because I want every player to have big confidence.

“I know there are reactions, and the first reaction is strong. First, when we win they are telling us we are the best, we have a record, we have a possibility to be third in the table - that is good.

“But we should take the balance in the middle, because when we aren't in this position in the table or aren't individually also putting in good performances and the criticism is coming at us, it is time to find the balance.

“I am going to protect the players and help the players. And all the supporters who love Arsenal, I prefer them to do that.

“I know it is not easy and they are going to criticise when they are in the stadium and also when they are watching on TV.

“But personal insults I don't agree with. Insults I don't want. I think it is not necessary to be insulting.

“If I protect the players, first it is for the confidence. I do criticise them - but only inside when I am working and we are speaking.

“I use my conversations with them individually and collectively and sometimes I criticise them. But outside I want to protect them. I prefer that as I think we need to be together.”