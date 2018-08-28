Search

Arsenal boss Unai Emery dismisses Spurs gaining advantage after North London derby confirmed to be played at Wembley

PUBLISHED: 15:57 07 February 2019

Tthe ongoing construction of Tottenham Hotspur's new White Hart Lane stadium. PA

PA Wire/PA Images

With the news that the North London derby will take place at Wembley – rather than the new White Hart Lane which is still not ready to host Premier League football – Arsenal boss Unai Emery has dismissed whether Spurs will gain an advantage from playing at the national stadium.

Olympic Way leading to Wembley Stadium (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)Olympic Way leading to Wembley Stadium (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)

The Lillywhites confirmed on Thursday that the eagerly-awaited clash will take place in North West London rather than N17.

The match will take place on Saturday, March 2, with a 12.30 kick-off.

However, Arsenal head coach Emery dismissed the notion that Mauricio Pochettino’s side would benefit from playing at the larger capacity venue.

Speaking ahead of the Gunners clash with Huddersfield on Saturday, Emery, whose side triumphed over Spurs 4-2 before Christmas in one of their best performances of the season, mimed looking into the distance after he was asked his views on the North London derby being played at Wembley.

Gunners boss Unai Emery has told the Islington Gazette he wants Arsenal Women to beat Manchester United Women. PAGunners boss Unai Emery has told the Islington Gazette he wants Arsenal Women to beat Manchester United Women. PA

He said to his questioner: “When [is the match?] In March?

“You are asking me about Saturday at Huddersfield? And you are asking me about March?”

