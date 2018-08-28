Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal boss Unai Emery hails Hector Bellerin insisting injured defender will ‘come back stronger’

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 January 2019

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Leicester City's Ben Chilwell battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Leicester City's Ben Chilwell battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has hailed injury defender Hector bellerin and is convinced the talented Spainish international will come back stronger.

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin fouls Chelsea's Eden Hazard leading to a penalty (pic Adam Davy/PA)Arsenal's Hector Bellerin fouls Chelsea's Eden Hazard leading to a penalty (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Bellerin will miss the rest of the season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligement in his left knee during the 2-0 victory over Chelsea at the Emirates.

The Barcelona-born right-back, 23, was carried off on a stretcher in the 72nd minute of the Gunners comprehensive victory over their London rivals on Saturday.

Howver, Emery is backing Bellerin to come back stronger.

Speaking at London Colney on Wednesday afternoo he said: “Yes, we were sad and we are sad now after his injury.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has hailed injured Hector Bellerin. PAArsenal manager Unai Emery has hailed injured Hector Bellerin. PA

“I think this year is very difficult for big injuries like Hector, Rob Holding and Welbeck.

“But football is like that. We need to treat these injuries like a normality in football, but we are very sad for that.

“Hector is very mature and I think he received this injury like a football professional can take and he is already preparing to come back stronger than before.”

The innocuous looking injury happened on his first start for five weeks after picking up a calf injury against Southampton in early December.

Bellerin has earned respect for his social conscience speaking out about climate change and veganism as well as attracting interest for his unique fashion sense.

Follow Arsenal reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29

Most Read

Man, 65, dies after being hit by train at Archway station

Emergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident' after reports ' a person under a train'. Picture: @LPADVA

Hoxton man Michael Dyra in court charged with murder of Jonathon ‘JJ’ McPhillips

From the McPhillips family album, JJ McPhillips

Tracey Wilson funeral: 1,000 people turn out in Hornsey High Street for beloved Islington teacher’s send-off

Tracey Wilson's funeral on Friday. Picture: David Winskill

Fraudsters who ran Islington letting agency Crestons jailed for scamming tenants and landlords out of £105,000

Crestons was in Caledonian Road. Picture: Google Maps

Islington Council acts to stop ‘seven Shards’ worth of offices being turned into luxury flats

Office blocks in City Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Man, 65, dies after being hit by train at Archway station

Emergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident' after reports ' a person under a train'. Picture: @LPADVA

Hoxton man Michael Dyra in court charged with murder of Jonathon ‘JJ’ McPhillips

From the McPhillips family album, JJ McPhillips

Tracey Wilson funeral: 1,000 people turn out in Hornsey High Street for beloved Islington teacher’s send-off

Tracey Wilson's funeral on Friday. Picture: David Winskill

Fraudsters who ran Islington letting agency Crestons jailed for scamming tenants and landlords out of £105,000

Crestons was in Caledonian Road. Picture: Google Maps

Islington Council acts to stop ‘seven Shards’ worth of offices being turned into luxury flats

Office blocks in City Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal boss Unai Emery expects ‘big test’ against Manchester United

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has hailed injured Hector Bellerin. PA

Arsenal boss Unai Emery hails Hector Bellerin insisting injured defender will ‘come back stronger’

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Leicester City's Ben Chilwell battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Roma’s Monchi and Barcelona’s Denis Suarez

Arsenal boss Unai Emery admitted he can't afford to buy players in the January transfer window. PA

Arsenal are ‘formidable’ at the Emirates says former Gunner Viv Anderson as Manchester United FA Cup clash looms

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team mates during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Hornsey Road Solidarity Centre: ‘Unique pilot’ for converting empty buildings into hostels launches

Solidarity shelter. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists