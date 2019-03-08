new

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on whether Everton defeat was down to Gunners poor performance or Toffees playing well

Everton's Andre Gomes (centre) battles for the ball with Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos (left) and Ainsley Maitland-Niles PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been speaking to the Islington Gazette after the Gunners 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton at Goodison Park. Read on for what he told Layth Yousif.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery Arsenal manager Unai Emery

Phil Jagielka’s first half goal sealed a 1-0 win for Everton against Arsenal at Goodison Park on Sunday.

In truth it was a deeply disappointing display from Unai Emery’s lethargic Gunners who lacked spark and conviction as they failed to leapfrog bitter rivals Spurs for a second time in six days.

With Napoli coming up at the Emirates on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final first leg, Arsenal; have it all to do this week and will have to raise their game after a listless and lethargic performance on Merseyside.

In response to questioning from the Islington Gazette on whether the former PSG boss thought the Gunners were poor or Marco Silva’s Everton side were good the Spaniard replied: “They feel strong here and physically they have players with good physical performances.

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi (left) and Everton's Lucas Digne battle for the ball Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi (left) and Everton's Lucas Digne battle for the ball

“They pushed a lot but we controlled the first half better, like we wanted.

“Offensively we needed to play with more players taking more chances. We did that in the second half but we lost the balance defensively because we conceded more chances than we wanted.

“Leno was perfect for saving us. We had three good chances and didn’t score.”

Emery was involved in a furious row with Toffees boss Marco Silva and his backroom staff after Shkodran Mustafi’s late challenge on Dominic Calvert-Lewin incensed the crowd.

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno (centre) and team-mates appeal after Everton's Phil Jagielka (not pictured) scores Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno (centre) and team-mates appeal after Everton's Phil Jagielka (not pictured) scores

Mustafi was handed a yellow card after his agricultural effort left the young England star on the cinder track in near to the dugouts.

Emery conceded to the Gazette the Gunners defender deserved a caution for the foul, adding: “Mustafi arrived late in this action. They gave him a yellow card. I was speaking to him (Marco Silva) because he came in my space on the bench.”

Follow Arsenal reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29