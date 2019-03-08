Arsenal boss Unai Emery on whether Everton defeat was down to Gunners poor performance or Toffees playing well
Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been speaking to the Islington Gazette after the Gunners 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton at Goodison Park. Read on for what he told Layth Yousif.
Phil Jagielka’s first half goal sealed a 1-0 win for Everton against Arsenal at Goodison Park on Sunday.
In truth it was a deeply disappointing display from Unai Emery’s lethargic Gunners who lacked spark and conviction as they failed to leapfrog bitter rivals Spurs for a second time in six days.
With Napoli coming up at the Emirates on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final first leg, Arsenal; have it all to do this week and will have to raise their game after a listless and lethargic performance on Merseyside.
In response to questioning from the Islington Gazette on whether the former PSG boss thought the Gunners were poor or Marco Silva’s Everton side were good the Spaniard replied: “They feel strong here and physically they have players with good physical performances.
“They pushed a lot but we controlled the first half better, like we wanted.
“Offensively we needed to play with more players taking more chances. We did that in the second half but we lost the balance defensively because we conceded more chances than we wanted.
“Leno was perfect for saving us. We had three good chances and didn’t score.”
Emery was involved in a furious row with Toffees boss Marco Silva and his backroom staff after Shkodran Mustafi’s late challenge on Dominic Calvert-Lewin incensed the crowd.
Mustafi was handed a yellow card after his agricultural effort left the young England star on the cinder track in near to the dugouts.
Emery conceded to the Gazette the Gunners defender deserved a caution for the foul, adding: “Mustafi arrived late in this action. They gave him a yellow card. I was speaking to him (Marco Silva) because he came in my space on the bench.”
