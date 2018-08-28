Search

Arsenal boss Unai Emery: I’m very happy with Joe Willock and Eddie Nketiah

PUBLISHED: 20:39 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:39 05 January 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery in the stands during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has hailed his talented young guns after an emphatic victory at Bloomfield Road. Read on for what he said.

Blackpool's Armand Gnanduillet (second right) heads towards the goal but misses during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. PABlackpool's Armand Gnanduillet (second right) heads towards the goal but misses during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. PA

A Joe Willock brace and an Alex Iwobi strike put Arsenal in the hat for the fourth round of the FA Cup after a lively 3-0 victory against Blackpool.

There was plenty of drama off-the-pitch prior to the cup game at a Bloomfield Road, sadly evocative in name only these days under its current ownership by the controversial Oyston family.

An open letter from Blackpool fans explaining why they were ‘adopting an ethical boycott’ for their FA Cup match with the Gunners circulated widely before the game calling their side a ‘club in crisis’.

However Emery was diplomatic after the match saying: “We know [there were] some problems here but we have respect for [Blackpool] supporters, for the club, for the team and for this competition...I am very proud of the players today for our work. Very good concentration. Our quality. I am very happy.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery walks across the pitch prior to the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. PAArsenal manager Unai Emery walks across the pitch prior to the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. PA

“We need players with commitment,” added Emery. “We need players who are prepared for when the team needs them and they can step up.

“Opportunities are coming in matches like today. We mixed experienced players in the squad with some young players like Joe, Eddie (Nketiah), Ainsley (Maitland-Niles).

“It was a good combination. They can show us they are progressing with the team and showed their passion. They work hard and concentrate for when we need help like today. I’m very happy with Willock, also with Eddie.”

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to 'strong and inspirational' Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Former homeless man becomes London's happiest bus driver – and thanks Islington charity for helping turn his life around

Pat in his bus. Picture: Alex Grace

Imam made OBE for bringing 'wonderful Finsbury Park community together' after terror attack

Imam Mohammed Mahmoud speaks at the Islington Town Hall event to mark a year since the Finsbury Park terror attack. Picture: Polly Hancock

Jazz musician at centre of antisemitism row denies he breached Islington gig ban, saying: It was Santa Claus on the sax, not me

Gilad Atzmon was not allowed to play at the Islington Assembly Hall. Picture: Tali Atzmon

Man wanted over late-night sexual assault in Holloway

Do you know this man?

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year's Eve crash on A140

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

'The most distressing part is how it hardens you' - Community's anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

Man found dead at community centre car park

'Sadly not my decision' - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

