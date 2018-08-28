New

Arsenal boss Unai Emery insists working relationship with Sven Mislintat is ‘normal’

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been speaking at the club’s training ground about unsettled Sven Mislintat and Mesut Ozil ahead of the eagerly-awaited clash with Chelsea at the Emirates on Saturday. Read on for what he said.

The Gunners head coach claimed his relationship with head of recruitment Mislintat is ‘normal’ as stories abound that the club’s grand plans to restructure post-Arsene Wenger are starting to unravel with the 46-year-old former Borussia Dortmund insider is set to depart.

Mislintat is near to walking out of the North London giants after becoming increasingly unhappy at the constraints being imposed on him with imminent proposals to impose a technical director onto an already overloaded recruitment structure.

The Ruhr-University Bochum sports science graduate has also had disagreements with ideas on player recruitment recently with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich set to pounce.

Yet Emery insisted all was well inside the club’s recruitment arm, insisting: “I was working with him the last two weeks we had two or three meetings together.

“We’re working normally. I don’t know other issues. I don’t know [if he will be leaving].

“This transfer window is not easy to take players that can help us with better performances than the players we have now. The club is working and I spoke with Sven, with [head of football] Raul [Sanllehi] about different possibilities with players.

“We are looking, the club is working with the possibility to loan players and if we can take for helping us in a different position on the team, then maybe we can.”

