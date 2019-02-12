Arsenal boss Unai Emery issues rallying cry ahead of Bournemouth urging fans to create ‘positive energy’ at the Emirates

Arsenal manager Unai Emery instructs his players PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has issued a rallying cry urging suporters to create ‘positive energy’ at the Emirates Stadium when his side plays ournemouth on Wednesday evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former PSG boss explained his players would love Gunners supporters to build ‘big atmosphere’ at the stadium to aid their bid of a top-four finish and a coveted place in the Champions League.

Speaking prior to hosting Eddie Howe’s Cherries he said: “We need our supporters. We are going to play at home and these three points are very important.

“I hope the supporters help the players and create a big atmosphere at home. Create a positive energy to make us stronger.”

Alex Iwobi’s performances may have split opinion but Emery insisted his left-sided defenders want him in the side because of the space he opens up down that flank.

He added: “When I ask Nacho Monreal or Sead Kolasinac the player they want to play with on the left, they say to me ‘Iwobi can open up space and we can do the overlap’.

“I think Iwobi is giving a lot for us and he is important for our future. He has to continue to improve, he knows this.

“I am looking for each match for him to score because he is already giving us a lot.”

Arsenal will play bitter rivals Spurs at Wembley at the weekend but Emery insists him and his players are not looking beyond Howe’s side.

“100 per cent the focus is on tomorrow,” he added.

“The three points against Bournemouth are the same. Afterwards we can talk about the derby but now the focus has to be on Bournemouth.”

Follow Arsenal reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29