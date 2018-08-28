Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Champions League qualification: It’s difficult – we need consistency

PUBLISHED: 11:02 14 January 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium (pic Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium (pic Dominic Lipinski/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

The Islington Gazette has asked Unai Emery whether he believes Champions League is still possible after Arsenal’s dismal 1-0 defeat at West Ham. Read on for what he told Layth Yousif.

Declan Rice grabbed his first goal for the Irons three minutes after the interval as Manuel Pellegrini’s side dominated this East v North capital city derby.

The startling revelation by Gunners boss Unai Emery this week that the club which has been listed No6 in the Delioitte rich list of sporting enterprises and which raked in a turnover of nearly £200m is penniless in this January transfer window raised many eyebrows.

The former PSG man looked highly unimpressed at his weekly press conference when he revealed the remarkable fact that the North Londoners would have to do with loan singings as they can’t afford to pay transfer fees.

The team reflected the downbeat mood during a poor first half in which they looked flat and lethargic.

However, in a response to a question from the Gazette on if a top four spot is still available, he replied: “Now it’s more difficult, it’s clear.

“I think the most important thing for us is to recover our confidence and be more competitive.

“We need consistency over 38 matches. Now it isn’t enough at the moment. Today it’s a bad result.

“If we won we are playing against Chelsea with a three point maximum distance.

“The big opportunity for us is that we can take in our hands the possibility to be closer to them. This result makes that more difficult.”

Follow Arsenal reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man ‘surviving off can of tuna a day’ as he cares for both parents

John McDermott with his parents Patrick and Catherine, both aged 77, who need full time care. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Devastating’: Driver who killed pensioner while high on cocaine jailed

Jason Cronin was sentenced to four-and-a-half years for killing an 83-year-old woman. Picture: Met Police

Arsenal boss Unai Emery relishes possibility of Gunners facing Spurs in first game at new White Hart Lane

Tthe ongoing construction of Tottenham Hotspur's new White Hart Lane stadium. PA

Two arrests in connection with moped robberies in Islington, Hackney and Camden

A stock image of a member of a moped gang. Picture: Met Police/PA Wire

Archway paedophile Nathan Rutland jailed for 11 years – police say he has more victims

Nathan Rutland.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Champions League qualification: It’s difficult – we need consistency

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium (pic Dominic Lipinski/PA)

‘Devastating’: Driver who killed pensioner while high on cocaine jailed

Jason Cronin was sentenced to four-and-a-half years for killing an 83-year-old woman. Picture: Met Police

Arsenal boss Unai Emery relishes possibility of Gunners facing Spurs in first game at new White Hart Lane

Tthe ongoing construction of Tottenham Hotspur's new White Hart Lane stadium. PA

Man ‘surviving off can of tuna a day’ as he cares for both parents

John McDermott with his parents Patrick and Catherine, both aged 77, who need full time care. Picture: Polly Hancock

Arsenal Women 1-2 Chelsea Women: Erin Cuthbert brace seals win against valiant Gunners

Arsenal Women hosted Chelsea Women at Meadow Park on Sunday in the WSL. CREDIT @laythy29
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists