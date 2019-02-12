Search

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Mesut Ozil ahead of the North London derby

PUBLISHED: 15:02 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 01 March 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery speaks to Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been speaking about Mesut Ozil ahead of the North London derby. Read on for what he said at the club’s weekly press conference at London Colney.

On Mesut Ozil’s goal against Bournemouth...

Each player has the skills and Ozil has the confidence to shoot like that. I think it’s also amazing that football can have players with these skills and able to do different things on the pitch.

On whether he’d rather Ozil would finish ‘normally’…

I prefer goals.

On whether he’s done enough to start v Spurs…

For us, we are doing a plan for a lot of matches and each match is different, whether it’s home or away, the opposition and how we are in each moment. The most important thing is whether each player can be OK for tomorrow. Then we decide to play. With this, we’ll decide whether Mesut will play tomorrow.

On how Mesut has reacted to being in and out of the team…

The first thing is that he had injuries. Sometimes he’s had a bad back and then he’s sick. That’s the reason. I spoke with him and I’ve spoken to you, telling you about when he can be consistent and available to do training, to take the rhythm and the confidence to be able to play matches. That’s better for us.

On whether he trusts Mesut in big games…

I want to watch every player play in all the matches against the big teams, against all the teams.

