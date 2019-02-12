new

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on North London derby: We need to control emotions against Spurs

Arsenal manager Unai Emery instructs his players PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has spoken to the Islington Gazette about the passion of the North London derby. Read on for what he told Gunners reporter Layth Yousif during the club’s weekly press conference at London Colney on Friday afternoon.

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mate Mesut Ozil during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mate Mesut Ozil during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal travel to Wembley on Saturday lunchtime to take on Spurs in the North London derby in one of the biggest fixtures in English football.

Despite the revamped White Hart Lane still not being ready for action the eagerly-awaited clash at the national stadium should be a cracker – with an atmosphere to match.

Spurs will be out for revenge after Arsenal beat them 4-2 in the match at the Emirates in early December trumping Pochettino’s side in arguably their best display under Emery.

They picked up satisfaction of sorts when they won 2-0 in N5 in the fifth round of the Carabao Cup before Christmas to progress to the last four where they lost on penalties to Chelsea – but all that matters now is the result at the weekend.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline

Speaking to the Gazette Emery said: “These two matches at home, we won and lost. We played both well but tomorrow it’s very different.

“Our objective is the same: play with a big personality. We know its a great test for us and that we can take a good position in the table playing with our personality, if we can get our chances like we want.”

Emery has taken part in fierce derby matches when in charge of Sevilla against Real Betis.

Previewing Saturday’s eagerly-awaited contest he explained to the Gazette: “I think each derby is important for all. Above all, it’s the emotion and controlling that is very important.

“After, the enthusiasm is very important in each player and to show everybody we feel something different.

