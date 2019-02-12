Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
new

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on North London derby: We need to control emotions against Spurs

PUBLISHED: 15:59 01 March 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery instructs his players

Arsenal manager Unai Emery instructs his players

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has spoken to the Islington Gazette about the passion of the North London derby. Read on for what he told Gunners reporter Layth Yousif during the club’s weekly press conference at London Colney on Friday afternoon.

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mate Mesut Ozil during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mate Mesut Ozil during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal travel to Wembley on Saturday lunchtime to take on Spurs in the North London derby in one of the biggest fixtures in English football.

Despite the revamped White Hart Lane still not being ready for action the eagerly-awaited clash at the national stadium should be a cracker – with an atmosphere to match.

Spurs will be out for revenge after Arsenal beat them 4-2 in the match at the Emirates in early December trumping Pochettino’s side in arguably their best display under Emery.

They picked up satisfaction of sorts when they won 2-0 in N5 in the fifth round of the Carabao Cup before Christmas to progress to the last four where they lost on penalties to Chelsea – but all that matters now is the result at the weekend.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchlineArsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline

Speaking to the Gazette Emery said: “These two matches at home, we won and lost. We played both well but tomorrow it’s very different.

“Our objective is the same: play with a big personality. We know its a great test for us and that we can take a good position in the table playing with our personality, if we can get our chances like we want.”

Emery has taken part in fierce derby matches when in charge of Sevilla against Real Betis.

Previewing Saturday’s eagerly-awaited contest he explained to the Gazette: “I think each derby is important for all. Above all, it’s the emotion and controlling that is very important.

“After, the enthusiasm is very important in each player and to show everybody we feel something different.

Follow Arsenal reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29

Most Read

Brutal antisemitic attack on elderly man at Highbury Corner in broad daylight

A man was allegedly assualted at Highbury Corner. Picture: Google Maps

DWP blasted for ‘grotesque’ hospital visits in Islington

A file image of a job centre. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Archive

Caledonian Road stabbing: Man in hospital after being attacked in supermarket

The scene of the stabbing in the Caledonian Road. Picture: @999London

Caledonian Road stabbing: CCTV shows moment man is knifed in supermarket

The moment the man is stabbed in Nisa, Caledonian Road.

‘Horrifying antisemitic attack’: Anti-racist vigil to take place in Highbury after old man is beaten up

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Most Read

Brutal antisemitic attack on elderly man at Highbury Corner in broad daylight

A man was allegedly assualted at Highbury Corner. Picture: Google Maps

DWP blasted for ‘grotesque’ hospital visits in Islington

A file image of a job centre. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Archive

Caledonian Road stabbing: Man in hospital after being attacked in supermarket

The scene of the stabbing in the Caledonian Road. Picture: @999London

Caledonian Road stabbing: CCTV shows moment man is knifed in supermarket

The moment the man is stabbed in Nisa, Caledonian Road.

‘Horrifying antisemitic attack’: Anti-racist vigil to take place in Highbury after old man is beaten up

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Tottenham light on midfield options ahead of Gunners clash

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks (left) has words with Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on North London derby: We need to control emotions against Spurs

Arsenal manager Unai Emery instructs his players

Arsenal boss Unai Emery opens up on the North London derby

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Mesut Ozil ahead of the North London derby

Arsenal manager Unai Emery speaks to Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Metro Blind Sport tennis tournament serves up great action at Islington Centre

Competitors face the camera at the Metro Blind Sports tennis tournament in Islington
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists