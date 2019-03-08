Search

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on race for Champions League and injury update on Granit Xhaka and Laurent Koscielny

PUBLISHED: 16:52 07 April 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been speaking after his side’s disappointing 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park against Everton. Read on for a transcript of what he said.

Unai Emery on the top four race:

“We know it’s going to be difficult, we know we need to take opportunities like today - it was a good opportunity to take the points and go third.”

Emery on why Ramsey didn’t start:

“He was better and his idea was to play. But after speaking to the doctor we had doubt he could play 90 minutes, we decided not to start but he could play like a substitute.”

Emery on Xhaka and Koscielny returning on Thursday night:

“I don’t know. We were waiting maybe on Laurent to play today but yesterday morning we knew it was not possible. I want to be positive for Thursday but we see how they are progressing, they are going to be doubts.”

