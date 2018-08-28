New

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Roma’s Monchi and Barcelona’s Denis Suarez

Arsenal boss Unai Emery admitted he can't afford to buy players in the January transfer window. PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been speaking ahead of Manchester United’s visit to the Emirates in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday. Gunners reporter Layth Yousif has been at London Colney to hear what he had to say on a range of topics. Read on for more.

On transfers…

The club continues to work on that. It’s difficult, you know, but I am working with our players and I think we need - and we can - sign some players to help after our injuries like Rob Holding, like Welbeck, like Hector Bellerin. But we can play with the players we have now and the same message is to you and every supporter, we only want to sign one or two players who can really help us with good performances. The club is working. They know our intentions, our possibilities for signing players that can help us, but they work and also with communication to us.

On Denis Suarez being left out of Barcelona’s squad…

I don’t want to speak about each player. I know the club is working with different players.

On which type of player he’s looking for…

The idea is firstly to find the quality and this quality can help us. We need, if he can come here, a winger for the right or left or some players also at centre back. But now, Dinos Mavropanos is coming back after his injuries and I think I can use him in the next matches.

On whether Sven Mislintat’s departure affects our January plans…

It’s a very short time that I worked with him but I worked well and pleasantly with him. I think he has big experience in Germany and here, and it’s one issue in the club and the club is working on that. I can only say to you that my experience with him is positive and is good.

On whether there were any disputes between the two of them…

No.

On Monchi…

Now, I can only say to you that he’s working in Roma. I worked very well with him in Sevilla for three and a half years, and very well too. My relationship with him is good but this work is for the club and the issue is the club’s responsibility. I can say to you only that he is a good person and a good professional.

On the importance of making quick appointments...

But maybe if you do this recruitment very quickly, maybe you can make a mistake. I think it’s better to do without that, being calm and also finding the best possible person to do this job like we want. I think the club is working on that. It’s not my issue. I can say the same: if the club decided to sign one Sporting Director, then I will agree with them.