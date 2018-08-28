Search

Arsenal boss Unai Emery opens up on Barcelona transfer target Denis Suarez

PUBLISHED: 20:30 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:30 05 January 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery walks across the pitch prior to the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been speaking about possible transfer target Denis Suarez after the Gunners 3-0 victory over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

The North Londoners head coach discussed the Barcelona midfielder following his side’s comprehensive victory over the Tangerines in the FA Cup third round through a Joe Willock brace a late Alex Iwobi strike.

Suarez is reported to be close to signing a deal with Arsenal, according to reports from Sky in Italy.

The Spaniard, who played under Unai Emery at Sevilla, has previously been the subject of interest from clubs in Italy, including AC Milan and Roma.

It is understood Emery is keen to work with Suarez once more and the player would be happy to reunite with his former coach.

Emery said: “I think the club is working for the possibility to take some players who can help us during these next four months. Maybe the transfer market can help us with a centre-back, but it is not easy because also Mavropanos is also coming back after injury.

“Also a winger, right or left, one player can help us in this position.

“He was playing in his career, and also with me also, as a right or left winger.”

For the latest transfer news follow Arsenal reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29

