Arsenal boss Unai Emery: Our target is to play in the Champions League

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been speaking ahead of his side’s Europa League clash with BATE Borisov. Read on for what he said.

Gunners head coach Emery has made it clear Champions League football is his priority – but how?

With qualification for Europe’s top tournament available to the winners of the Europa League the round of 32 tie with the Belarus side takes on added significance.

However, with the North London giants only a point off Manchester United in fourth spot in the battle for the coveted slot in the Premier League the Gunners can also take heart from their domestic standing.

After remaining unbeaten through the group stage, Emery, who lifted the Europa League three times in a row while Sevilla boss, underlined silverware is still a big target this term.

“Our target is clear,” he said in the pre-match press conference in Minsk on Wednesday. “That is to play next year in the Champions League. But we know it’s not easy and we have two ways now. One is Europa League, but to win the Europa League is very difficult. We know it’s a very big challenge in the last 32 against BATE Borisov and then other matches.

“But in the Premier League also we are with the possibility to take this position to play in the Champions League next year. Our challenge is to only think of the next game and the next game is tomorrow.”