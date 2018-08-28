Arsenal boss Unai Emery relishes possibility of Gunners facing Spurs in first game at new White Hart Lane

Tthe ongoing construction of Tottenham Hotspur's new White Hart Lane stadium. PA PA Wire/PA Images

With Spurs losing 1-0 to Manchester United at their temporary ground Wembley on Sunday Arsenal boss Unai Emery has issued a rallying cry after insisting he would love his side to be the first team to play at the new White Hart Lane.

In the aftermath of Tottenham announcing more games at the national stadium this week the Gunners head coach was asked if he would be happy to see his side be the opposition for their first competitive game at the revamped new ground in N17.

Spurs announced before the weekend that the £1billion project would not be completed before the end of February - raising the serious possibility of the north London derby on March 2 becoming the opening fixture.

Police and authorities object to the staging of such a volatile clash but Lillywhites chairman Daniel Levy is keen to move back to the Lane as soon as the club can.

Emery was bullish when asked about the prospect of Arsenal facing Spurs on March 2 at the new stadium, saying: “Yes, sure. I think it is good to play in a big stadium.”

Spurs face financial pressure after the FA negotiated a large rise on last terms agreement to play under the famous arch in north west London said to be forcing them to fork out a cool half a million pounds per match.

