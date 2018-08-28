Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal boss Unai Emery: Our challenge is to improve defensively

PUBLISHED: 18:37 01 January 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (pic John Walton/PA)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (pic John Walton/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal head coach has been speaking after his side’s 4-1 victory over Fulham at the Emirates on New Year’s Day. Read on for a transcript of what he had to say.

On Arsenal’s defensive display

Our challenge is to improve defensively. We are very happy with our attacking players but defensively we need to take more balance and improve. We need to do better in the second half of the season

On fans booing Lacazette substitution

I understand the supporters. but I need to do my work. Tactically we are thinking in this moment that we need to change for more balance, above all because we know Seri well. Seri has come in from Nice and we need a player close to him, not let him play with the ball very easily.

I think when Ramsey is coming back on the pitch he can do that and also he can help us with attacking moments and he scored.

The reason for the decision was this. I need to do my work and not because ever single supporter can think differently and have a different opinion tactically.

But for me today Lacazette helped us. He scored and helped us also when we changed him with his positive reaction.

On Mustafi’s injury

It’s a small injury. It’s a small problem [hamstring] but he didn’t feel well after the first half. He wanted to play.

On the transfer window

It’s not easy, changing and improving our team in the transfer market. But the club is working, we are watching different possibilities because maybe we can, if the transfer market gives us opportunities, sign one or two players. But it’s not easy.

Cahill?

We didn’t speak about him.

Most Read

Jazz musician at centre of antisemitism row denies he breached Islington gig ban, saying: It was Santa Claus on the sax, not me

Gilad Atzmon was not allowed to play at the Islington Assembly Hall. Picture: Tali Atzmon

Man wanted over late-night sexual assault in Holloway

Do you know this man?

Arsenal v Fulham: PREVIEW

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal celebrates Ainsley Maitland-Niles' goal in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Chapel Market pie and mash shop Manze’s set to close for good

An old shot of M. Manze from the late 1970s.

Islington’s year in news: Gazette recaps the best, worst and oddest of 2018

Some of the Islington Gazette's front pages from 2018.

Most Read

8 perfect places to celebrate your New Year’s Eve in Yorkshire

Fireworks, Huddersfield

The history of the Yorkshire Christmas Pie

The finished Yorkshire Christmas Pie

12 of the best dining pubs in North Yorkshire

The Fat Badger, Harrogate

Top ten family days out in Yorkshire

Top ten family days out in Yorkshire

12 beautiful waterfalls in Yorkshire

Catrigg Force by John Wood

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal boss Unai Emery: Our challenge is to improve defensively

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (pic John Walton/PA)

Arsenal 4-1 Fulham: PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal 4-1 Fulham: Gunners welcome 2019 with unconvincing win over dreadful Fulham

Arsenal v Fulham: PREVIEW

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal celebrates Ainsley Maitland-Niles' goal in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Islington’s year in news: Gazette recaps the best, worst and oddest of 2018

Some of the Islington Gazette's front pages from 2018.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists