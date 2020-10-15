Search

Arsenal captain Kim Little full of praise for Malin Gut and Caitlin Foord

PUBLISHED: 09:00 15 October 2020

Arsenal's Kim Little (centre) in action during the Barclays FA WSL match at Meadow Park, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal captain Kim Little has praised Swiss International Malin Gut ahead of Sunday’s north London derby game with Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal's Caitlin Foord (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Maya Le Tissier battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton.Arsenal's Caitlin Foord (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Maya Le Tissier battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton.

Speaking to Arseblog news the Scottish International said: “It’s great to have Malin here and she’s actually very like Lia Wälti in how she plays.”

“I think she is very selfless but very good technically and she has a really good eye for forward passes which for me is fun to play with.

“She has such great potential and being at a team like Arsenal and the way Joe Montemurro wants to play she can go on to be a great player and keep improving.”

Gut who is aged 20 arrived in north London from Swiss side Grasshopper Zurich during the summer and has started the last two games against Chelsea in the Continetal Cup and away at Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday as she impressed in the Gunners 5-0 victory.

Gut has played 143 minutes for Joe Montemurro’s side so far this season but Little is yet to play alongside the young Swiss star and she went on to add: “I’ve not played with her in a match yet because I’ve had a minor injury but she’s done great in the last two games and especially on Sunday against Brighton.

“She has a really good partnership with Lia Wälti and they were rock solid for us in that base of midfield.”

Little who is currently out with an injury could be back for Sunday’s derby game Spurs after the Gunners gave an injury update on Tuesday.

The Gunners and Scottish captain also went on to praise Australian international Caitlin Foord who has two goals and four assists to her name already this season and Little said on her form: “Caitlin came earlier in the year and didn’t get fully absorbed into the team because of the pandemic and then she went away on international duty in March and had to quarantine when she came back and then we went into lockdown for several months.

“She has found her feet now and she gives us a different dimension as a forward- she’s very powerful and strong on the ball and a really great dribbler too.

“She’s fitted in really well with the group and we’ve now got Lydia Williams and Steph Catley who are also from Australia which I am sure has helped her to settle in.”

Foord’s two goals came against West Ham United away from home and against Bristol City, the goal against the Robins coming at a crucial time at the start of the second half to put the Gunners 2-1 ahead.

