Arsenal captain Kim Little named in Champions League team of the season

PUBLISHED: 08:30 03 September 2020

Kim Little of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Kim Little of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal captain Kim Little has been named in the UEFA Women’s Champions League squad of the 2019-20 season.

The Scottish International scored 4 goals in the 5 games scoring against Serie A side Fiorentina and Czech Republic’s Slavia Prague netting home and away against both sides.

Little was also a bright spark in the Paris Saint-Germain game that the French side won 2-1 thanks to goals from Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Signe Bruun.

Little is one of two British two players named in the squad as England defender Lucy Bronze also takes a spot in a side full of world class talent.

The squad of the season was announced on Wednesday evening with only one Arsenal player making it into the selection.

Despite being the top goalscorer in the tournament there is no room for Vivianne Miedema.

Miedema netted 10 goals throughout Europe’s elite tournament including back to back hat-tricks against Fiorentina.

The Netherlands record goalscorer at just 24 was also the top scorer in England this season as she netted 16 goals in the Women’s Super League.

Last season Little scored 5 league goals and registered 2 assists she created 35 chances and out of her 15 shots on goal 11 went on target.

She was also a real creative force as she made 733 passes with 20 being key passes and had a pass accuracy of 86 per cent.

Lyon went on to win the Champions League with a 3-1 win over Wolfsburg last Sunday.

UEFA squad of the season.

Goalkeepers:

Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon)

Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain)

Sandra Paños (Barcelona)

Defenders:

Lucy Bronze (Lyon)

Paulina Dudek (Paris Saint-Germain)

You may also want to watch:

Kathrin Hendrich (Bayern/Wolfsburg)

Dominique Janssen (Wolfsburg)

Sakina Karchaoui (Lyon)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Midfielders:

Ingrid Engen (Wolfsburg)

Kheira Hamraoui (Barcelona)

Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg)

Saki Kumagai (Lyon)

Kim Little (Arsenal)

Amel Majri (Lyon)

Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon)

Alex Popp (Wolfsburg)

Forwards:

Delphine Cascarino (Lyon)

Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg)

Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

