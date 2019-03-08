new

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny calls for unity with Gunners in 'bad moment' after defeat against Leicester

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny during the UEFA Europa League, group E match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny said the side are in a ‘bad moment’ but called for them to be ‘together’ after their third defeat in a week against Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. Read on to find out what the Frenchman had to say.

On the performance…

“We are not happy because we lost three games. We are nearly at the end of the season and we know we're in the final sprint. Every point, every game, is very important. Today we wanted to win but we played against a good team. Of course we played with 10 men. This week we are in a bad moment but we need to stay together. I believe in the quality of each player in this squad because in the last few months we've played well. When you go 22 unbeaten, it's not easy and I think everyone fought for this. I want to keep the heads up because this is football. The end is nearly here and we didn't fight this whole season for nothing.”

On Maitland-Niles' red card…

“I don't know, I didn't see the action. After the ref took his responsibility on it, I can't say if it's a mistake or not. It's a difficult job for me. He knows that every game is very important for every team, so I'm not here to talk about the ref.”

On our away form…

“The away form is not good at this moment. We won away at Napoli and it was a difficult game because it's a very tough atmosphere, but when the confidence is a little bit down then it's tough to come back. We need to stay together every day to give more for the team. We need to give five more per cent every day to get this confidence and come back at our top level. We have the quality and we've shown that this season, but now we have five games in front of us and every one is so important for our future. We need to fight.”

On what has caused our poor form…

“Of course we've played a lot of games every three days, but we have a big squad. We need everyone to be ready and help the team to produce the best results. We've lost some players with injury but we still have a team full of good players. Confidence is the most important thing in football, more than the quality. It's about working together and giving that commitment to the team. Alone, we can do nothing. Together, we can achieve our targets.”

On whether we can finish in the top four…

“Of course. We play every game like a final. The next game is in the Europa League and then after we have Brighton at home. If we can finish in the top four, we will do everything on the pitch to be there at the end.”