Arsenal captain Little has surgery

Arsenal Women's captain Kim Little has undergone successful surgery on a foot injury.

An Arsenal statement released on Thursday morning read: "Kim Little has undergone successful surgery on a foot injury and is expected to be back and available for selection later in the season.

"Everyone at the club is wishing Kim a speedy return."

Little missed the recent Continental Cup semi-final and Women's Super League matches against Manchester City.

The full extent of the injury is not yet known, but with Lia Wälti not travelling to Liverpool for Thursday's WSL game and Jill Roord suspended it's likely England defender Leah Williamson will come into a midfield role.

Little recently made her 200th appearance for the club and scored against Reading in the Continental Cup.

The Scottish International has netted five times in 12 league appearances this season as the defending champions sit third in the Women's Super League table.