Arsenal captain Little has surgery

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 13 February 2020

Joshua Bunting

Arsenal's Kim Little (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal's Kim Little (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal Women's captain Kim Little has undergone successful surgery on a foot injury.

An Arsenal statement released on Thursday morning read: "Kim Little has undergone successful surgery on a foot injury and is expected to be back and available for selection later in the season.

"Everyone at the club is wishing Kim a speedy return."

Little missed the recent Continental Cup semi-final and Women's Super League matches against Manchester City.

The full extent of the injury is not yet known, but with Lia Wälti not travelling to Liverpool for Thursday's WSL game and Jill Roord suspended it's likely England defender Leah Williamson will come into a midfield role.

Little recently made her 200th appearance for the club and scored against Reading in the Continental Cup.

The Scottish International has netted five times in 12 league appearances this season as the defending champions sit third in the Women's Super League table.

Teen jailed for raping underage girl in Islington

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Teenager jailed for helping raiders with ‘Rambo knife’

Buster Goldsmith, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and attempted burglary. Picture: Met Police

Islington Education Awards celebrate ‘depth of talent’ working in the borough

Islington Education Awards 2020, Image 008 - Headteacher of the Year Jenny Lewis with Kalpesh Savjani for Transform Islington Schools Ltd. Picture: James Robertshaw

Police chase of moped rider through Islington leads to seizure of stun gun and class A drugs

The stun gun.

‘I will never forgive them’: Police apologise to family of Henry Hicks five years after Islington teenager’s crash death

The shrine where Henry Hicks died in a police chase in Islington. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson

