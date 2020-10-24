Arsenal’s clash with champions Chelsea selected for TV

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game with her teammates during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal’s huge showdown with Women’s Super League rivals Chelsea is set to be broadcast live on BT Sport on Sunday, November 15 with a 2.30pm kick off time.

The Gunners welcome the current champions on Women’s football weekend where every game is being shown live across several different platforms at different times to watch live.

The weekend kicks off on Saturday 14 November with the Manchester Derby kicking it off at 12.30pm before Aston Villa host Birmingham City in an all Midlands clash on the FA player at 2.30pm following that is Everton and Reading on the BBC Red Button at 4.30pm and finally on what is a feast of football Saturday Tottenham Hotspur make the trip to Bristol City for a 6.30pm start.

Sunday, November 15 has two games with West Ham taking on Brighton at 12.30pm on the FA Player before the Gunners welcome Chelsea to Meadow Park at 2.30pm.

Joe Montemurro’s side have already met Chelsea this season with the Blues taking the victory winning 4-1 in the Continetal Cup as Guro Reiten netted twice for the Blues after Magdalena Eriksson’s opener was cancelled out by Caitlin Foord, and Beth England added a late fourth.

Arsenal met Chelsea three times in 2019-20 and lost out in all three fixtures.

They met twice in the WSL losing 2-1 away from home, Danielle van de Donk put the Gunners ahead in the 9th minute but Beth England equalised in the 57th before Maria Thorisdóttir struck a late blow for the Gunners in the 87th.

When the sides met at Meadow Park in January Emma Hayes side blew Joe Montemurro’s troops away 4-1.

Sam Kerr grabbed her first Chelsea goal as the Blues scored three times in ten first-half minutes

Kerr headed in Chelsea’s second goal from a far-post centre by Guro Reiten three minutes after Beth England’s sumptuous curled opener.

Sophie Ingle then made it 3-0 to the visitors with a glorious 20-yard left-foot, half-volley into the top corner inside 20 minutes.

Reiten’s header from Jonna Andersson’s cross extended the lead further after the break.

Beth Mead gave a glimmer of hope for Arsenal with a tame header that slipped through keeper Ann-Katrin Berger’s grasp.

They then met in Nottingham for the Continetal Cup final as a Bethany England double in-between a Leah Williamson goal saw the Blues come away with the trophy for the first time in their history.

Arsenal currently sit top of the league after winning five games from five while Chelsea currently sit fourth on 10 points but have a game in hand after their game with Aston Villa was postponed due to a positive Covid-19 test in the Aston Villa side.