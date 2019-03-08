new

Arsenal club-record signing Pepe improving according to Emery

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe (left) and Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal's club-record signing Nicolas Pepe is improving according to his boss Unai Emery, despite missing a simple chance that could have changed the game in the Gunners' 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Monday.

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe (left) and Sheffield United's John Fleck battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

The Ivorian had a simple tap in from Sead Kolasinac's cross just before the Blades got the winner, but he miscued his shot inside the six-yard box.

Pepe has scored just once since arriving from Lille in a deal heralded by the Emirates faithful this summer, but he has struggled to adapt to the Premier League.

Emery believes he is improving, but was keen to point out the importance of the chance and how it affected the game.

"Pepe is improving and I think Pepe's way with us is little-by-little getting better," he said.

"The next step is to score. Tonight for example, the best chance is one he is usually going to score but tonight he didn't take that with efficiency.

"He also had two shots that were very important. I think he is improving and taking confidence with us.

"The first chances for us were very clear, for Pepe was the key I think because they are the team in the Premier League who has conceded the least I think, with Liverpool - seven only - and if they score the first goal, then defensively they are very strong and they defended very well."