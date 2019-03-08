new

Arsenal coaching shake-up sees Ljungberg replace Bould as assistant first-team coach

Freddie Ljungberg of Arsenal on the touchline during AFC Hornchurch vs Arsenal Under-23, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st July 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal have announced that Freddie Ljungberg will become assistant first-team coach, replacing Steve Bould who is set to become under-23 boss as part of a coaching restructure to help bring young players into senior football.

Arsenal's assistant manager Steve Bould during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Arsenal's assistant manager Steve Bould during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Ljungberg has led the under-23 side since returning to the club after a spell at Wolfsburg, but he will now make the step up to first-team coaching as Unai Emery's assistant, part of a number of changes at the club ahead of next season.

The Swede takes the role previously held by Bould, who will now take charge of the U23 side in a four-man 'Transition Team', designed to 'create a clear framework for our young players to fulfil their potential at the highest level'.

Speaking about his new role, Ljungberg said: "I'm really excited by this opportunity to continue helping develop and work with some of the great young players we have coming through in the first-team environment and to work alongside Unai and his coaching team to help Arsenal win trophies.

"I'm looking forward to working in this new structure and to pass on my experience and knowledge about what is needed to succeed at this level."

Bould - who will work closely with Ljungberg and also oversee the under-18 phase programme with academy manager Per Mertesacker - is delighted to be working with the youth sides.

"I have always had a deep commitment to developing young players and am delighted to be back working in an area which is so important to the future of our club," he said.

"We have great young players and my job will be to help them maximise their potential."

Other coaching changes include first-team goalkeeping coach, Sal Bibbo, leading the transition of the club's young shot stoppers into the first-team, while loan manager Ben Knapper completes the 'Transition Team'.

Explaining more about the changes, head of football Raul Sanllehi said: "Identifying, recruiting and developing young players is a key part of our strategy.

"We have some great talent coming through our younger age groups and, like all top clubs, the challenge is to help them make the most of their abilities.

"The hardest part is always the transition from academy football to senior football.

"We already have good programmes in place but these staff changes will ensure our plans are even more robust and clear for every single player.

"I'm confident it will make a significant difference to our ability to bring players through to the first team."