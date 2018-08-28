Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal comprehensively beat Chelsea prompting furious Blues boss Maurizio Sarri to denounce his side

PUBLISHED: 21:09 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 21:13 19 January 2019

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri. PA

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri. PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri aimed remarkable criticism at his Blues side after Arsenal comprehensively outplayed the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard (left) and Arsenal's Lucas Torreira battle for the ball. PAChelsea's Eden Hazard (left) and Arsenal's Lucas Torreira battle for the ball. PA

Unai Emery’s Gunners were dominant from the start leaving Sarri furious at his side’s poor performance during their 2-0 loss at the Emirates.

First half goals from Alex Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny sealed the win – with the home side excelling at the back while looking lively up front, as they pressed intensively for the majority of the match, pushing the visitors onto the backfoot.

A furious Sarri, speaking in the media room after the match, explained he would speak in Italian because he wanted to be ‘clear’.

He thundered: “I’m extremely angry. This defeat was down to our mentality. It is something I can’t accept

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (left) and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (right) battle for the ball. PAChelsea's Mateo Kovacic (left) and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (right) battle for the ball. PA

“I’m not happy at all.

“This group of players is extremely difficult to motivate.”

The result moves Arsenal three points off the top four behind Chelsea.

The Gunners next league match is Cardiff City at home on Tuesday, January 29 before they travel to the Etihad to take on Manchester City on Sunday, February 3.

Follow Arsenal reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29

Most Read

Tracey Wilson funeral: 1,000 people turn out in Hornsey High Street for beloved Islington teacher’s send-off

Tracey Wilson's funeral on Friday. Picture: David Winskill

Man ‘surviving off can of tuna a day’ as he cares for both parents

John McDermott with his parents Patrick and Catherine, both aged 77, who need full time care. Picture: Polly Hancock

Islington carries out ‘deep clean’ where homeless community sleeps in Stroud Green Road

Islington Council carried out a 'deep clean' in Stroud Green Road yesterday. Picture: Islington Council

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Armed police arrest man in Upper Street in connection with gun and knife attack in Kilburn

A man is arrested near Union Chapel. Picture: @TheDynaslow

Most Read

Tracey Wilson funeral: 1,000 people turn out in Hornsey High Street for beloved Islington teacher’s send-off

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man ‘surviving off can of tuna a day’ as he cares for both parents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Islington carries out ‘deep clean’ where homeless community sleeps in Stroud Green Road

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

#includeImage($article, 225)

Armed police arrest man in Upper Street in connection with gun and knife attack in Kilburn

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal goalscorers Alex Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny speak after outplaying Chelsea

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (left) and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (right) battle for the ball. PA

Arsenal comprehensively beat Chelsea prompting furious Blues boss Maurizio Sarri to denounce his side

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri. PA

Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea: Captain, leader, legend Laurent Koscielny shoulders responsibility as Gunner boost Champions League hopes

Chelsea's Eden Hazard (left) and Arsenal's Lucas Torreira battle for the ball. PA

Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea: PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (left) and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (right) battle for the ball. PA

Arsenal U18 coach Ken Gillard hails his young guns saying: ‘Bukayo Saka’s biggest attribute is his great attitude and willingness to work hard’

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka made his Premier League debut on New Year's Day. PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists