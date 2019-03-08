Arsenal Women confirm Arnth exit

Arsenal Women have confirmed that Danish international defender Janni Arnth is leaving to join Italian club Fiorentina, their Champions League opponents.

Arnth joined the Gunners in 2018 from Linkopings and leaves north London having made 10 appearances including scoring on her FA Women's Super League debut against West Ham United.

She also featured in the Gunners league cup final defeat to Manchester City at Bramall Lane in February.

However, with the signing of Jennifer Beattie and the ever-present Leah Williamson continuing to show her defensive class, Arnth has slipped further down the pecking order at the club.

She could face the Gunners as early as next month as the Champions League dates have confirmed Arsenal will travel to Italy on Thursday September 12 and host the return leg two weeks later.

A club statement said: "Everyone at the club thanks Janni for her contribution and professionalism during her time at Arsenal and wishes her all the best in the future."