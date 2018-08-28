Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal confirm defender Hector Bellerin out for ‘six to nine months’ after rupturing anterior cruciate ligament

PUBLISHED: 11:55 22 January 2019

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Leicester City's Ben Chilwell battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Leicester City's Ben Chilwell battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal have confirmed Hector Bellerin will miss the rest of the season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligement in his left knee during the 2-0 victory over Chelsea at the Emirates.

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin fouls Chelsea's Eden Hazard leading to a penalty (pic Adam Davy/PA)Arsenal's Hector Bellerin fouls Chelsea's Eden Hazard leading to a penalty (pic Adam Davy/PA)

The Barcelona-born right-back, 23, was carried off on a stretcher in the 72nd minute of the Gunners comprehensive victory over their London rivals on Saturday.

The innocuous looking injury happened on his first start for five weeks after picking up a calf injury against Southampton in early December.

Boss Unai Emery was downbeat about the Spainish defender’s chances of appearing again this term after the Blues match – with his fears being confirmed by a club statement on Tuesday morning.

A club spokesman said: “Further to the injury sustained during our match against Chelsea on Saturday, we can confirm that Hector has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee.

“Hector will undergo surgery to repair this in the coming days. The rehabilitation process is expected to take between six to nine months and therefore rules Hector out of action for the remainder of this season.

“Everyone at the club will now be working as hard as we can to ensure Hector is back on the pitch as soon as possible next season.”

Bellerin has earned respect for his social conscience speaking out about climate change and veganism as well as attracting interest for his unique fashion sense.

Follow Arsenal reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man, 65, dies after being hit by train at Archway station

Emergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident' after reports ' a person under a train'. Picture: @LPADVA

Hoxton man Michael Dyra in court charged with murder of Jonathon ‘JJ’ McPhillips

From the McPhillips family album, JJ McPhillips

Tracey Wilson funeral: 1,000 people turn out in Hornsey High Street for beloved Islington teacher’s send-off

Tracey Wilson's funeral on Friday. Picture: David Winskill

Fraudsters who ran Islington letting agency Crestons jailed for scamming tenants and landlords out of £105,000

Crestons was in Caledonian Road. Picture: Google Maps

Arsenal court Gunners hero Marc Overmars for new role of technical director after Sven Mislintat announces departure date

Arsenal goal-scorers Marc Overmars (left) and Nicolas Anelka celebrate with the cup after victory over Newcastle United in the 1998 FA Cup Final at Wembley. Photo by Sean Dempsey/PA

Most Read

Man, 65, dies after being hit by train at Archway station

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hoxton man Michael Dyra in court charged with murder of Jonathon ‘JJ’ McPhillips

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tracey Wilson funeral: 1,000 people turn out in Hornsey High Street for beloved Islington teacher’s send-off

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fraudsters who ran Islington letting agency Crestons jailed for scamming tenants and landlords out of £105,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Arsenal court Gunners hero Marc Overmars for new role of technical director after Sven Mislintat announces departure date

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal confirm defender Hector Bellerin out for ‘six to nine months’ after rupturing anterior cruciate ligament

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Leicester City's Ben Chilwell battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Dubois set to return to ring in March

Heavyweight hope Daniel Dubois (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Cabinet shake-up sees two key changes to Islington’s executive

Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz (left) and Cllr Una O'Halloran confirmed in Islington Council's executive. Picture: Islington Council

Islington Council teams up with Debt Hacker to help people take on payday loan firms in UK first

The Debt Hacker team with Cllr Andy Hull, right, in Finsbury Park. Picture: Islington Council

Arsenal court Gunners hero Marc Overmars for new role of technical director after Sven Mislintat announces departure date

Arsenal goal-scorers Marc Overmars (left) and Nicolas Anelka celebrate with the cup after victory over Newcastle United in the 1998 FA Cup Final at Wembley. Photo by Sean Dempsey/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists