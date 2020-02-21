Search

Arsenal confirm Mead MCL injury

PUBLISHED: 11:09 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 21 February 2020

Joshua Bunting

Beth Mead of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Beth Mead of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal have confirmed Beth Mead has suffered an MCL injury and is expected to be back for selection later on in the season.

The England International was forced off after a collision of knees against Liverpool during the Gunners 3-2 win in Chester.

An Arsenal club statement said: "Beth Mead sustained a knee injury during our Women's Super League fixture against Liverpool and scans have since confirmed that she's injured her MCL.

"She has already started her rehabilitation with the club and is expected to be back and available for selection later in the season. Everyone at the club wishes Beth a speedy recovery."

Mead has played 25 times in all competitions for the defending WSL champions this season, scoring eight goals in the process, and has earned praise from England manager Phil Neville, who claimed she was having her best ever season.

She joins Lia Wälti, Kim Little, Katrine Veje and Danielle Carter on the sidelines, but Arsenal were boosted this week as Carter returned to training after a long lay-off.

