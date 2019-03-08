Search

Arsenal confirm Monreal exit

PUBLISHED: 09:20 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:20 31 August 2019

Arsenal's Nacho Monreal in Europa League action (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal's Nacho Monreal in Europa League action (pic Nick Potts/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal have confirmed the departure of defender Nacho Monreal to La Liga side Real Sociedad in a permanent transfer.

The Spanish left-back was signed by former boss Arsene Wenger in January 2013, joining from Malaga, and went on to make 250 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 10 goals.

Monreal won three FA Cups, three Community Shields and helped the club reach the Europa League final last season.

You may also want to watch:

He also played a central defensive role for the club and was part of the Spain squad at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He leaves Emirates Stadium before the closure of the European transfer window on Monday and a statement on the Arsenal club website said: "We would like to thank Nacho for his contribution to the club and everyone at Arsenal wishes him the best for his future."

*Arsenal are set to host Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday (4.30pm), with German international Mesut Ozil available for the first time this season following safety concerns after an attempted car-jacking and illness.

