Arsenal Women confirm Peyraud-Magnin exit

Arsenal goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women have confirmed goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin is leaving the club when her contract expires this summer.

Peyraud-Magnin only featured three times for the Gunners during the 2019-20 Super League season, playing 270 minutes in total before the competition was ended with immediate effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Frenchwoman also played four Continental Cup games as the Gunners went on to reach the final and three Champions League ties.

She joined from Lyon in July 2018 and made 26 appearances across all competitions, playing a vital role in the 2018-19 WSL title-winning season when keeping seven clean sheets and dislodging Sari Van Veenedaal from her position.

A statement on Arsenal.Com said: “Everyone at Arsenal would like to thank Pauline for her contribution to the team’s success, and for her exceptional professionalism and commitment to the club.”

Peyraud-Magnin issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon on her Instagram account, saying: “All good things come to an end, two years ago I made one of the biggest decisions in my life, to leave my comfort zone in France to move to England and Arsenal Women.

“After having spent two amazing years in London and winning the FA Women’s Super League last year it is time for a new adventure.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank all the Arsenal family, staff, players and fans who gave me a wonderful time in England.”