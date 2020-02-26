Search

Arsenal Women confirm Walti injury

PUBLISHED: 11:34 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 26 February 2020

Arsenal have confirmed that midfielder Lia Walti has suffered a hamstring injury that will rule her out for a few more weeks.

Walti has been a crucial figure and played 20 times in all competitions this season as Arsenal sit third in the Women's Super League going into Saturday's Continental Cup final in Nottingham.

A club statement said: "Lia Walti has sustained a hamstring injury and is expected to be back and available for selection later in the season.

"Everyone at the club wishes Lia a speedy recovery"

Wälti joins Beth Mead, Kim Little and Danielle Carter on the sidelines through injury and will miss Switzerland's double header with Austria next month despite being named in the squad.

She signed a long-term contract with Arsenal in December after her impressive performances in central midfield.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin has been named in the France squad for the Tournoi de France next month.

