Arsenal travel to Chelsea in Continental Cup opener

Arsenal's Beth Mead (centre) celebrates scoring her side's fourth goal with team-mates of the game during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal have found out the dates for their Continental Cup group stage matches as last year’s runners up aim to go one step further and lift the 2020-21 trophy.

Joe Montemurro’s side lost out in last seasons final in February to Chelsea at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground thanks to a Bethany England double.

Arsenal were drawn into group B of this season’s FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup competition, alongside Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and London City Lionesses.

They will open their new campaign with an away trip to Chelsea in a repeat of last season’s final on Wednesday October 7 at Kingsmeadow Stadium.

Chelsea got the better of the Gunners three times last season twice in the league on their way to becoming champions winning 2-1 at Kingsmeadow as Maria Thorisdottir’s late strike won the Blues all three points.

In January, Emma Hayes won 4-1 at Borehamwood with goals from Bethany England, Sam Kerr, Sophie Ingle and Guro Reiten as Beth Mead netted a late consolation for Arsenal.

On the way to the 2019/20 final Arsenal beat London City Lionesses at Princes Park 5-0 thanks to goals from Jill Roord, Emma Mitchell and a Beth Mead hat-trick.

They travel to Princes Park in this seasons tournament once again with that match taking place on Wednesday November 4 with a 7. 30 pm kick off time.

Arsenal round off their group games with a home tie against north London rival’s Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday November 18 with a 7.30pm kick off.

Arsenal defeated Spurs 2-0 in the only derby that got played last season in front of a record breaking Women’s Super League crowd of 38,262 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last November as Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema scored the goals.

The tournament has been increased from four groups to six this year, with four teams competing in five of the groups, and three in the other.

The six teams finishing top of their group will progress to the quarter-finals stage, alongside the two best runners-up.

Arsenal have finished runners up in the past two seasons but have picked up the trophy a record of 15 times.