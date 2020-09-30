Arsenal defender Steph Catley wins Australian PFA player of the year award

Arsenal defender Steph Catley has won the Australian PFA player of the year award for 2020.

Catley who joined the Gunners from Melbourne City during the summer picked up the award for the first time in career.

The 26-year-old saw off competition from Chelsea striker Sam Kerr and West Ham’s newest recruit Emily Van Egmond to win the prestigious prize.

The defender started her career at Melbourne Victory and has since gone on to play for Portland Thorns FC, Orlando Pride and OL Reign.

Before linking up with the Gunners in July Catley captained Melbourne City to the W-League title and Premiers Plate double in 2019-20.

Catley made her Gunners debut as a late substitute against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League before starting against Reading in the WSL opener.

She came off with a knock in the 9-1 win over West Ham and missed the FA Cup victory against north London rival’s Tottenham Hotspur in the 4-0 FA Cup win last Saturday with a calf problem.

Catley has also played under Gunners boss Joe Montemurro at Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory.

For her country Australia Catley has played 82 times and has scored three goals and is the current vice-captain of the team.