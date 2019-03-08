new

Arsenal demand answers from UEFA over Baku Europa League final

A general view of the Baku Olympic Stadium. Picture: Matt McGeehan/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal have demanded answers from UEFA as to why Baku was chosen to host the Europa League final on May 29, with many of the club's supporters unable to attend the game.

General view outside the stadium before the UEFA Europa League Semi final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images General view outside the stadium before the UEFA Europa League Semi final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Only 6,000 tickets were made available to the club, despite Baku's Olympic Stadium being able to hold more than 68,000 fans, with travel costs also causing problems for supporters.

Arsenal have issued a damning statement regarding the location of the final against Chelsea, and demanded answers from UEFA as to why Baku was chosen. Read on for the club's full statement.

"Everyone at Arsenal is delighted to have reached the Uefa Europa League final and we are all very much looking forward to the match against Chelsea on Wednesday, May 29.

"However, we are bitterly disappointed by the fact that due to transport limitations Uefa can only make a maximum of 6,000 tickets available to Arsenal for a stadium with a capacity of well over 60,000. Time will tell if it is even possible for 6,000 Arsenal fans to attend the match, given how extreme the travel challenges are.

"We have 45,000 season-ticket holders and for so many fans to miss out due to Uefa selecting a final venue with such limited transport provision is quite simply not right. The reality is that whoever reached the final would not be able to meet demand from their supporters.

"We have received many complaints from our fans about this and we fully share their concerns.

"On behalf of our fans, we would like to understand the criteria by which venues are selected for finals, and also how supporter requirements are taken into account as part of this.

"Moving forward we would urge Uefa to ensure that supporter logistics and requirements are a key part of any future decisions for final venues as what has happened this season is unacceptable, and cannot be repeated. We would be happy to join any future discussions to avoid this situation happening again."

