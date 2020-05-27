Search

Arsenal duo back decision to end Women’s Super League season

PUBLISHED: 17:21 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 27 May 2020

Josh Bunting

Arsenal Women manager Joe Montemurro during the training session at London Colney. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women’s manager Joe Montemurro has backed the decision to end the Women’s Super League season.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema during the Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture: Adam Davy/PAArsenal's Vivianne Miedema during the Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

The FA announced earlier this week that the league was over with immediate effect and the Gunners boss agreed it was the right thing to do.

Speaking to Reuters, Montemurro said: “It’s the right decision. I think a lot of the players didn’t feel comfortable. I wasn’t totally comfortable with the contingencies in place if it did rear its head again, it’s the right decision from a humanity perspective.”

Given the global health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, Montemurro was happy to sacrifice Arsenal’s hunt to retain the Women’s Super League title.

The Australian added: “We were probably in the box seat because our run home was a little bit more favourable compared to the other teams, but it is what it is. It’s the right decision.”

You may also want to watch:

An FA statement on Monday said the decision came after “overwhelming feedback from clubs” and was made “in the best interest of the women’s game”.

Arsenal’s Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema also backed the decision to end the league for the season, saying: “It’s nice that we finally have clarity. We all want the league to be complete but here in England, we are also four or five weeks behind Germany in terms of the virus epidemic phase.

“I think we need to look at the bigger picture. Some football players in the league are still working alongside their career, for example as a nurse.

“They are needed there more than on a football pitch. The situation with us is simply very different from that of the men.”

The Netherlands striker also called for more support for the women’s game as it keeps developing, with the coronavirus threatening to damage recent progress.

Miedema added: “I would like it if the Premier League, for example, put a million in the women’s league.”

No decision on the title or relegation has yet been made for the 2019-20 season, however the joint WSL and Women’s Championship board have sent various recommendations to the FA board to “determine the most appropriate sporting outcome for the season”.

