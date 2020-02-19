Arsenal duo earn Republic of Ireland calls

Arsenal's Louise Quinn and Katie McCabe have been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming Euro 2021 qualifiers with Greece and Montenegro.

Vera Pauw's side take on Greece at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin on Thursday March 5, before travelling to Montenegro on March 11.

McCabe has won 42 caps and scored eight goals for her country so far, having made her senior international debut against Hungary at the Istria Cup in March 2015, and was named player of the match on her competitive debut against Finland.

The versatile and popular McCabe was then named captain in 2017 by then manager Colin Bell.

McCabe, who is an Arsenal fans' favourite at Meadow Park, has featured in 22 of the Gunners games in 2019/20 as turned into a consistently good performer.

Meanwhile, Quinn has 76 caps to her name so far and is a real Irish stalwart.

The Arsenal centre-back made her debut in a 4-1 victory over Poland in 2008 at John Hyland Park.

Quinn has had personal success at international level as she picked up the FAI Women's player of the year in 2013 with an array of exceptional performances.

She has featured 14 times for Arsenal in all competitions this season after extending her contract with the club last May.

Ireland currently sit second in their group behind European giants Germany who they face in April.