Arsenal duo feature as England lose to USA

England's Jordan Nobbs. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal's Leah Williamson played the full 90 minutes and Jordan Nobbs came on as a 66th-minute substitute as England's SheBelieves Cup defence started with a 2-0 defeat to USA.

Williamson started the game at right-back and impressed, despite England being outclassed in Orlando.

Carly Telford in the Lionesses goal put in an excellent performance and she denied Rose Lavelle the opener as her curling effort inside 20 minutes was tipped behind.

Lindsay Horan then had a fine opportunity to put Vlatko Andonovski's side ahead after Steph Houghton slipped in the box but her effort was superbly kept out by Telford.

England did have a great chance to take the lead before the break as Jill Scott got on the end of a corner but her first time effort looped over the crossbar from close-range.

It was Phil Neville's side who created the first opening of the second half when Nikita Parris was played in on goal but her powerful drive was kept out by the legs of Alyssa Naeher.

However the USA did take the lead on 53 minutes when Christen Press curled a shot in from range beyond the reach of Telford and into the net.

One was to become two just minutes later as a defensive mix-up between Houghton and Millie Bright saw Carli Lloyd get in behind them and lash the ball into the net.

It took until introduction of Nobbs to settle England down and with her on the pitch they played their best football.

On 67 minutes England created an opening when Lauren Hemp scampered free but before she could get a shot away Rose Lavelle was back to make a tackle just in time.

Lloyd caused all sorts of problems for England on 72 minutes she had a chance to double her goal tally when she fired an effort just over the bar after skipping past the tackle from Alex Greenwood.

The USA would then have the ball in the net as Julie Ertz was played in before thumping an effort beyond Telford but her celebrations were cut short by the offside flag.

However it was England who had the final goalscoring opportunity of the game as Parris crossed for Bethany England but the in-form Chelsea forward lifted an effort just over the top when well placed to score

England: Telford, Williamson, Houghton, Bright, Greenwood, Walsh, Parris, Scott, Stanway, Hemp, White.