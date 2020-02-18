Arsenal duo in England squad for SheBelieves Cup

England's Leah Williamson (left) and team-mates Millie Bright celebrate after the final whistle during the FIFA Women's World Cup, round of Sixteen match at Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs and Leah Williamson have both been selected for the SheBelieves Cup tournament in the USA next month.

England's Jordan Nobbs. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA England's Jordan Nobbs. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

But Beth Mead misses out due to a knee injury which forced her off in last week's 3-2 Super League win at Liverpool.

England will face 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup winners and hosts USA, Japan and Spain in the four-team tournament.

And boss Phil Neville said in his press conference on Tuesday morning: "It is a blow with Beth. I think Beth has been in the best form of her career this season.

"I knew as soon as she went down - the clash of knees - that something wasn't right."

Nobbs, who was ruled out of last summer's FIFA Women's World Cup in France with a knee injury, made her return to the international scene in the 2-1 defeat to Brazil in October.

By the end of the tournament she could have 63 caps to her name after making her debut in 2013.

Williamson, who has been a real shining star in the WSL this season, scored the winner for her country last time out in the 3-2 win over the Czech Republic.

She currently has 14 senior caps and has started England's last four games against Brazil, Portugal, Germany and the Czech Republic.

Former Arsenal starlet Chloe Kelly has also been named in the squad and there is a first senior call-up for West Ham's Grace Fisk.

Neville added: "Until you give young players a chance, you don't know if they can step up and that's what we are going to do in She Believes.

"We want to give these young players an opportunity, sometimes young people can surprise you with what they can do."

Meanwhile, Lisa Evans, Jennifer Beattie and on loan Arsenal defender Emma Mitchell have been called up to the Scotland squad for the Pinatar Cup.

Midfielder Lia Wälti, who is out with an injury at the moment, has been called into the Switzerland squad for a double-header with Austria.

England squad: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Toni Duggan, Bethany England, Grace Fisk, Alex Greenwood, Lauren Hemp, Steph Houghton, Chloe Kelly, Sandy MacIver, Abbie McManus, Jordan Nobbs, Nikita Parris, Ellie Roebuck, Jill Scott, Lucy Staniforth, Georgia Stanway, Demi Stokes, Carly Telford, Keira Walsh, Ellen White, Leah Williamson.