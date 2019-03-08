Search

Advanced search

Arsenal duo inspire England Under-21 success

PUBLISHED: 08:23 07 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 07 September 2019

Joshua Bunting

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson (right) celebrates scoring for England under-21s against Scotland (pic Craig Watson/PA)

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson (right) celebrates scoring for England under-21s against Scotland (pic Craig Watson/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal duo Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson proved the difference for England Under-21s as they started their European Championship qualification campaign with a 3-2 win over Turkey on Friday.

England's Eddie Nketiah (pic Tim Goode/PA)England's Eddie Nketiah (pic Tim Goode/PA)

It only took four minutes for Nketiah - who is on loan to Leeds this season - to put the three Lions ahead, before the hosts reacted with goals through Dogukan Sinik and Mert Muldur.

However, on 74 minutes Phil Foden was the creator as he threaded a pinpoint pass to Nketiah just inside the penalty area and the striker made no mistake in firing into the net.

You may also want to watch:

With Turkey still reeling about the equalising goal they had just conceded, England went 3-2 up a minute later when Nelson netted what proved to be the winning goal with a stinging low shot that may have taken a deflection off a Turkish defender.

The hosts had a goal ruled out for offside as they searched for an equaliser, but England held on for the three points.

England Under-21s had a poor summer after being knocked out of the European finals in the group stage, but manager Aidy Boothroyd played a large pool of new talent on Friday.

They go again on Monday as they go in search of keeping their winning start alive against Kosovo in Hull.

Most Read

Double stabbing off Essex Road sees two teens hospitalised

Police cordoned off Popham Street after a double stabbing. Picture: Samir Jeraj

Triplets jailed for firearm offences after Islington accomplices found with Uzi sub-machine gun and loaded pistol

Sub-machine gun. Picture: Met Police

Arsenal fans ‘sang homophobic song and hurled Antisemitic abuse’ at Finsbury Park pub

The Twelve Pins in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Google Maps

‘The new Covent Garden? We don’t want the noise’ say neighbours of £400m Islington Square

The new Islington Square development from the neighbouring streets. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

Newington Green crash: Air ambulance called after car overturned in collision

An air ambulance was deployed after two cars collided in the Mildmay Park area on September 1, 2019. Picture: @_ObsessedWSound

Most Read

Double stabbing off Essex Road sees two teens hospitalised

Police cordoned off Popham Street after a double stabbing. Picture: Samir Jeraj

Triplets jailed for firearm offences after Islington accomplices found with Uzi sub-machine gun and loaded pistol

Sub-machine gun. Picture: Met Police

Arsenal fans ‘sang homophobic song and hurled Antisemitic abuse’ at Finsbury Park pub

The Twelve Pins in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Google Maps

‘The new Covent Garden? We don’t want the noise’ say neighbours of £400m Islington Square

The new Islington Square development from the neighbouring streets. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

Newington Green crash: Air ambulance called after car overturned in collision

An air ambulance was deployed after two cars collided in the Mildmay Park area on September 1, 2019. Picture: @_ObsessedWSound

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal duo inspire England Under-21 success

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson (right) celebrates scoring for England under-21s against Scotland (pic Craig Watson/PA)

FA Cup blog: Back on the road . . . back home in Essex

A general view of the ground at Bridge Avenue (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barclays FA WSL kicks off this weekend

WSL returns this weekend (Pic: Pitch marketing)

WSL: Beattie bidding for more glory back at Arsenal

Arsenal's Jennifer Beattie in action against Tottenham during pre-season (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal’s Pepe leaves Ivory Coast camp ‘with injury’

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists