Arsenal duo inspire England Under-21 success

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson (right) celebrates scoring for England under-21s against Scotland (pic Craig Watson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal duo Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson proved the difference for England Under-21s as they started their European Championship qualification campaign with a 3-2 win over Turkey on Friday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

England's Eddie Nketiah (pic Tim Goode/PA) England's Eddie Nketiah (pic Tim Goode/PA)

It only took four minutes for Nketiah - who is on loan to Leeds this season - to put the three Lions ahead, before the hosts reacted with goals through Dogukan Sinik and Mert Muldur.

However, on 74 minutes Phil Foden was the creator as he threaded a pinpoint pass to Nketiah just inside the penalty area and the striker made no mistake in firing into the net.

You may also want to watch:

With Turkey still reeling about the equalising goal they had just conceded, England went 3-2 up a minute later when Nelson netted what proved to be the winning goal with a stinging low shot that may have taken a deflection off a Turkish defender.

The hosts had a goal ruled out for offside as they searched for an equaliser, but England held on for the three points.

England Under-21s had a poor summer after being knocked out of the European finals in the group stage, but manager Aidy Boothroyd played a large pool of new talent on Friday.

They go again on Monday as they go in search of keeping their winning start alive against Kosovo in Hull.