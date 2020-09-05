Arsenal duo Miedema and Little nominated for Player of the Year

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal Women duo Vivianne Miedema and Kim Little have been nominated for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League PFA Player of the Year.

Kim Little of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020 Kim Little of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Miedema is the current holder of the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award, while Little won the very first prize back in 2012/13.

Miedema was the top goalscorer in the division last season as she netted 16 goals to beat Chelsea striker Bethany England to win th Golden Boot.

The Netherlands striker scored 10 with her right foot, four with her left foot and two with her head as she once again topped the top flight goalscoring charts for a second consecutive season.

She became the first player in WSL history to contribute to 10 goals in a single game when the Gunners demolished Bristol City 11-1 in that famous victory at Meadow Park back in December.

At 24 the striker is also the top goalscorer in Dutch Women’s football history and last season also led the way in terms of assists in the league with eight.

Overall the striker ended with 29 goals in all competitions including back to back hat-tricks against Czech Republic side Slavia Prague in the Champions League.

Last season Little scored 5 league goals and registered 2 assists she created 35 chances and out of her 15 shots on goal 11 went on target.

She was also a real creative force from midfield as she made 733 passes with 20 being key passes and had a pass accuracy of 86 per cent.

Overall the Scottish International contributed to 18 goals in all competitions, scoring 12 and setting up another six.

The Gunners duo will be competing against Chelsea stars Bethany England, Guro Reiten, Ji So-yun and Sophie Ingle.

The PFA Awards will be broadcast on Tuesday, September, 8 at 7pm (UK time) on the PFA’s social media channels.